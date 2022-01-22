how the assignment of credit changes

New surgical changes on the horizon for the 110% superbonus discipline. Except that when we talk about surgery we think of some operation necessary to recover a patient who is sick. In the case of tax deductions of 110%, the situation is quite different.

Superbonus 110%: from Simplifications to Complications

After the simplifications arrived from the DL n. 77/2021 (Simplification Decree-bis), the 110% bonus has galloped. This was demonstrated by the reports of Enea which from August 2021 onwards carefully monitored the trend in the use of tax deductions for energy savings.

Evident data that have shown a surge in declarations and tax deductions for all the main beneficiaries:

condominiums;

single-family;

real estate units with automatic access and functionally independent.

It is a pity, however, that the increase in numbers did not also represent an increase in the government’s level of satisfaction with this fiscal instrument. Justified by the data of the Revenue Agency and by the maxi scams unearthed by the Guardia di Finanza, the Law Decree n. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud decree) which aims to avoid tax fraud by setting new stakes for the use of tax deductions (all, not just the super bonus) through alternative options (discount on invoices and credit transfer).

New stakes born hastily (until 31 December 2021 it is not possible to deduct the expenses for visas and sworn certificates necessary for minor bonuses) which, as often happens in our country, will be respected by the same taxpayers, professionals and companies that were already operating legally.

Superbonus and building bonuses after anti-fraud and the 2022 Budget Law

There is a certificate of conformity and certification of the congruity of the expenses incurred also for minor bonuses and small expenses. At least up to Law no. 234/2021 (Budget Law 2022) which, after having repealed the anti-fraud decree, has completely replaced its contents within the Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree) with some changes (including the exclusion of the obligations for free construction and small construction sites of less than 10,000 euros).

Parliament’s intentions are clear: from right to left, we do not want new stakes aimed at limiting the 110% superbonus. And going against the provisions of the Government in the first draft of the 2022 Budget Bill, the Parliament deletes the contents of the new art. 119, paragraph 8-bis of the Relaunch Decree, eliminating the provisions that would have severely limited the use of the superbonus for single-family buildings (ISEE stake at 25,000 euros for main homes or CILAS presented by 30 September 2021).

In the end, Parliament gets the better of the Government. But let’s not forget that the executive always has a wild card represented by the power to issue emergency measures which in various ways affect all knowledge. A practice that has accompanied governments in recent years is the publication of omnibus decrees immediately in force for at least 60 days, or the time it takes for Parliament to convert into law. Just enough time to confuse, limit and create damage …

Superbonus and building bonuses after the Sostegni-ter Decree

And the Government seems to have caught this wildcard on January 21, 2022 when the Council of Ministers approved the so-called Sostegni-ter Law Decree containing “Urgent measures in the field of support for businesses and economic operators, work, health and territorial services , connected to the COVID-19 emergency, as well as to contain the effects of price increases in the electricity sector “.

A new emergency measure that will come into force on the same day as it is published in the Official Gazette with important effects not so much on tax deductions but on alternative options.

Because after all, let’s face it, the 110% superbonus is an extraordinary fiscal tool, but the real engine that has supported construction is called an alternative option. The possibility for taxpayers to have discounted or transfer the tax credit without any limit has generated a real marketplace that has supported the sector and, needless to hide it, created new possibilities for very imaginative taxpayers and businessmen (who obviously know the poor ability to state control).

Thanks to art. 121 of the Relaunch Decree, in fact, the transfers can take place without limit. In this way, some particular figures were born, the General Contractor who got in the way between professionals, companies and taxpayers.

Discount on invoice and single credit transfer

From 7 February 2022 everything will change because following a discount on the invoice it will be possible to assign the credit only once. Here is how art. 121, paragraph 1 of the Relaunch Decree:

1. The subjects who incur, in the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, expenses for the interventions listed in paragraph 2 can opt, instead of the direct use of the deduction due, alternatively:

a) for a contribution, in the form of a discount on the consideration due, up to a maximum amount equal to the consideration itself, advanced by the suppliers who carried out the interventions and recovered by the latter in the form of a tax credit, equal to the deduction due, with the right to subsequently assign the credit “ transferable by the same “to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer ;

b) for the transfer of a tax credit of the same amount, with the right of subsequent transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries “ without the right of subsequent transfer “.

Amendments that will enter into force from 7 February 2022. Starting from this date, the credits that have previously been the subject of one of the two alternative options, can only be the subject of a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and others financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein. And the sale contracts concluded in violation of these new provisions will be null and void.