News

How the Brahms machine, Margaret Thatcher’s secret telephone, was invented

Photo of Zach Zach11 mins ago
0 16 4 minutes read

  • Gordon Corera
  • BBC Security Correspondent

The Brahms telephone inside a briefcase.
Caption,

In 1980 a man was given a secret mission: to create a secure and portable telephone.

Today, having secure communications is at your fingertips with endless applications for the phone, something that was unthinkable a few decades ago.

40 years ago a man was given a secret mission: to make an encryption device to send sensitive information and intelligence to high officials in the United Kingdom.

Now He breaks his silence for the first time.

The mission began in a department store in the British city of Cheltenham. It was 1980 and Mike (only his first name, as his identity is still withheld) worked close by, at the Government Communications Head Quarters (GCHQ), one of the intelligence services of the country.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach11 mins ago
0 16 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Russian missiles hit Odessa after grain export deal

8 seconds ago

Supreme Court will not allow Biden’s deportation policy

2 hours ago

In the United States they ask that Piedad Córdoba be included in the list of terrorists

2 hours ago

Man accused by his sister of beating him that left her in a coma for two years dies

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button