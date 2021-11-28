how the buzz cut became cool

At one point it happened that the buzz cut, or shaved hair, And went from being a sign of rebellion to a real trend. It is no longer so strange to cross shaved women or girls, as well as to see beautiful models parading with this look: the sign of an important change in place as regards the conception of beauty that is intertwined with social evolution.

Military-style shaved hair they have always been associated with masculinity and virility, as, to the exact opposite, we have very long and flowing locks as a synonym for femininity. Reversing roles and subverting standards has always been seen as something punk, see the Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, with very short hair and a rebellious attitude. Other celebrities who wore this decidedly extreme cut were the ones who have had to do it for script needs, like Demi Moore for Soldier Jane And Natalie Portman for V for Vendetta, or again Britney Spears, when in 2007 in the midst of a nervous breakdown with the paparazzi at his heels, he decided to completely shave his head.

Today, however, things are completely different and the buzz cut has become symbol of re-appropriation of the look and therefore of the female bodyas well as an extremely cool style choice. The credit is due to a trend that spread on Tik Tok during the first lockdown, where girls were filmed while shaving, but also to some very young stars, icons of generation Z, who chose this cut, perhaps inspired by iconic personalities like Grace Jones and Annie Lennox, but also from trends that want a more decisive and free expression of femininity. A few examples? The beautiful model Iris Law, daughter of the equally handsome Jude, who this summer decided to give her hair a clean cut and make it platinum blonde. And again, the actress Jordan Alexander, protagonist of the reboot of Gossip Girl, which perfectly embodied the evolution of beauty, so the women of the Smith family, that is Jade And Willow, mother and daughter both buzz cut fitted.

Therefore, the shaved hair on the heads of women was previously a political and social message, and were considered an extreme gesture, a symptom of great ideals of rebellion or a mental breakdown in progress, now they are in all respects a very glamorous free choice. , which expresses a certain desire for essentiality and post-lockdown minimalism: no frills, no artifices, but only us in our essence and femininity, which certainly does not need a long and flowing hair to be able to assert itself. Different levels are therefore mixed between society, image perception and fashion, and here the shaved hair in this 2021 has taken on the role of protagonist among the hair trends and above all a new way of being interpreted. And it could make you feel more free than you can imagine.

