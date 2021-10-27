How the casino atmosphere influenced the culture in the 21st century

The world of casinos influenced the 21st century – here’s how

In this article we will look at how the casino world has influenced the 21st century and generations.

We assume that several generations of people have been influenced by casinos. They have been fascinated by the world of flowing money, winnings, lights, beautiful women, thrills and adrenaline that only casinos can give. This is an important point to dwell on by asking, in particular, a question: that is, how did casinos and we talk about all kinds of structures, to influence people in the 21st century?

First, however, we can add another element, namely that this influence seems to have diminished, also due to the advent of online casinos in Switzerland, Italy and all the others without any distinction. Now, in fact, there is much more betting online and therefore terrestrial cinemas have lost some of their charm. But we will also talk about this calmly during the article.

Influence of casinos: how did they do it?

First of all, we need to establish an important point, which is that casinos and real money games have been influencing the real world for several years. Not surprisingly, the first land-based casino was born in the distant 1638 in Venice. And since then, casinos have been created everywhere. This, therefore, has caused other sectors to take an interest in casinos, making them the protagonists of their works. Among which, for example, we find the world of cinema and TV series.

Cinema

The Cinema-casino combination has always been very close, as shown by the many films in which gambling houses, blackjack, poker and roulette, just to name a few, are the protagonists. And that hasn’t changed in the 21st century either. Here, for example, are the most successful films released in recent years.

The Rounders: In this film, poker and illegal gambling dens are the protagonists rather than casinos. It tells the story of a player, played by Matt Damon, skilled at the poker table and his endless games and his opponent, a Russian criminal. For many it is the best poker movie ever made because it highlights both the playful and interesting aspects of the game, as well as the ugliest ones.

21: is the symbolic film of blackjack and above all of card counting, a mental technique about which there is always a lot of confusion. This is obviously a legal strategy as it is mental, but casinos certainly don’t like it. Consequently, when they realize that someone is using it, they don’t take it very well. And in this film, in addition to everything, it also tells a true story, namely that of a group of young people who in the 70s broke through the casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City with card counting. Among the absolute protagonists of the film is Kevin Spacey.

The Ocean’s Trilogy: This is perhaps the most important movie when it comes to casinos, also because the group of thieves led by George Clooney and Brad Pitt is targeting the most important structures in Las Vegas. It is therefore a real journey into this world of lights and games.

James Bond: Needless to say, when it comes to English 007, there is always some cult scene that portrays him inside a casino, while he is intent on some game at the green table.

TV series

Of course, for such an important topic, a TV series completely focused on this world could not be missing: “Las Vegas”. In the five seasons produced between 2003 and 2008, the stories of the casino staff are told Montecito of Las Vegas.

From this, therefore, it is already possible to understand that the scenes of the series all take place inside the casino and the vicissitudes are told. It is practically a window on this world that allows you to understand many interesting and often little considered points of view. Like those of a person who works in a casino and doesn’t go there for fun or to win money.

The TV series is produced in collaboration with MGM, one of the most important holding companies in Las Vegas and owners of some of the most beautiful structures. Among these, the Bellagio, The Mirage and the MGM Grand stand out.

Advertising and sports at the casino

Another factor that has certainly contributed to increasing the influence of casinos in the 21st century is the participation in large events and advertising of sportsmen. We are talking about very famous athletes all over the world. And the mere presence inside a casino has meant that an increasing number of people are interested in this world.

Among the various sports that we can mention there are certainly Michael Jordan, one of the most famous basketball players in the world who has always had a very close bond with casinos and betting, often too much.

Tiger Woods, on the other hand, is tied to the world of blackjack and when he can, he takes a few breaks in a gambling house.

The advent of sports poker, then, has certainly accelerated the process of approaching the players to the green table. Among these, for example, the Brazilian talent Neymar stands out. But also Francesco Totti and Cristiano Ronaldo have let themselves be immortalized at the gaming table and have become testimonials. Also passionate about poker is Rafa Nadal, one of the best tennis players in the world.

Conclusion

Having reached the end of this article, therefore, we have seen how the casino has now influenced this century, as it has also happened for the last one. And it does so through different ways and often also indirectly and this is perhaps its greatest strength. Furthermore, although land-based casinos are gradually losing importance and number of players, it seems that this is not true, instead, for online casinos which, on the other hand, are attracting more and more users.