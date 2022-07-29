How the Church hid the body of Eva Perón for 14 years

Time was playing against the protagonists of the Liberating Revolution. More than a year ago they had overthrown Perón – who initially went into exile in Panama – and banned his name by decree as part of an offensive to erase all traces of Peronism. However, the fate of his main emblem – a political bomb for the dictatorship – remained unresolved: What to do with the corpse of Eva Perón?

The military leaders feared that a Peronist commando would rise up with the coffin and carry it around the country calling for a counterrevolution. A delusion? It may be, but it was the climate of the time marked by the fierce Peronist-anti-Peronist antinomy that Perón’s ban would add. In the best of cases, would his tomb become a place of perpetual pilgrimage until the reinstatement of the Justicialist leader?

To make matters worse, the head of the Army Intelligence Service (SIE), Lieutenant Colonel Moori Koenig, had made a mess with the corpse since one night in November 1955 he had taken it from the second floor of the CGT where he was from the imposing funerals awaiting the construction of a great mausoleum and in whose place the Spanish anatomist Pedro Ara had completed his embalming.

It is that the coffin came to be deposited behind a cinema screen and in the attic of the house of the second seat of the SIE, Major Arandía, who one night, hearing strange noises in the dark, began to shoot with his pistol and he killed his pregnant wife. Moori Koinig had actually lost his mind and when the drawer was in SIE he had it standing in his office and showing it to his trusted visitors.

The situation worsened for the military when lit candles began to appear at night near the SIE building, in Callao and Viamonte. Was that really a sign that the Peronists knew where the coffin was? Were they on the prowl to retrieve it? The question did not give for more: or the coffin was hidden in the confines of the earth or it was thrown into the river or it was destroyed in some way.

What to do with the body was discussed at a national cabinet meeting. And more precisely, the alternative of burning it. It wasn’t just words. In order to know what the degree of combustion was, a piece of a finger was cut, as evidenced by his corpse. But President Aramburu was against it because he went against his status as a Catholic since the Church still did not allow cremation.

Time was running out. Aware of the anguish of his admired president of the nation, the head of the Grenadiers, Lieutenant Colonel Alejandro Pedro Lanusse, told his great friend, the chaplain of the regiment, Father Francisco “Paco” Rotger. Lanusse shared that anguish and hatred of Peronism. Great was his surprise when Rotger, towards the end of the talk, told him that he was going to think of a plan to hide it.



Sergio Rubin and his book on Evita

Lanusse took that offer as a friendly gesture, without any future. A few days later, Paco brought him the idea: take the body out of the country, take it to Italy and bury it in a Milan cemetery under a false name in the care of the religious congregation to which he belonged: the Company of Saint Paul. And that he was willing to convince the superior of his congregation for such a task.

Rotger’s proposal made a run. Aramburu accepted it. But he put a demanding condition -in addition to the fact that he had to convince his superior- of him: that the then Pope Pius XII approve it. There Father Rotger went to Italy to convince his boss of him. It was not easy for him. That the Church messed with Evita’s corpse after she had finished kicking Perón seemed crazy.

Paco devoted many hours to convincing Father Giovanni Penco, his superior. In time it would be known that other members of the congregation did not want to know anything. Penco in turn transferred the plan to Pius XII who, in a very ecclesiastical style, gave his assent, he did not object. And, by the way, it was all verbal, with no written record of the pontiff’s attitude.

In April 1957, Evita’s body was taken from Buenos Aires under the false name of María Maggi de Magistris. -an alleged rosarina who had died in a traffic accident- on the Conte Biancamano ship accompanied by the false widower bound for the port of Genoa and, from there, in a van to the Major cemetery in Milan, where he remained hidden for 14 years.

During that time, a nun from the congregation brought her flowers without knowing her true identity. It was the way of the superior of the congregation to know that the body remained there, that the Peronists had not found it and taken it and, incidentally, cut the information chain. But towards the end of the ’60s the Montoneros began to haunt the neighborhood.



Eva Perón’s trip to Italy: audience with the Pope. Clarin Archive

Once again time began to run against the military. Lanusse, who became President of the Nation and, in the framework of Perón’s political thaw, decides to return his body. Once again, the false widower left for Milan, this time to look for the body and take it by land to Madrid to return it, which took place on September 1, 1971.

Thus came to an end one of the best kept secrets in Argentine history. At the end of the ’90s, Clarín undertook an investigation to unravel this exciting episode of national life with a team made up of, among others, María Seoane, Julio Algañaraz, Matilde Sánchez, Alberto Amato and the author of this article.



Statue of Eva Perón at the headquarters of the General Confederation of Labor. Photo EFE

As part of the investigation, the silence was broken by the priest who returned Perón’s body and the false widower. And he accessed valuable documents. This made it possible to produce a 28-page supplement.

This chronicler continued several years deepening the investigation to produce the book “Secret of Confession: how and why the Church hid the body of Eva Perón for 14 years” which has just been republished.