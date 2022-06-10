how the cold can make the skin more beautiful?

What are the effects of cryotherapy?

For those who don’t know yet, the cryotherapy is simply the cold treatment. Originally used in medicine for, among other things, its effects on pain, the world of beauty quickly took hold of the technique when impressive results on the epidermis were observed. Yes, the cold has many benefits! By boosting blood circulation, it will tone the skin, tighten pores, decongest and calm inflammation. The result ? A toned face, reduced signs of aging and a healthy glowing complexion. So why deprive yourself of it?

Beauty trend: why is skin-icing all the rage?

the skin icing, literally “face icing” is THE skincare trend of the moment. It is especially on the platform tiktok that hundreds of users can be seen impersonating their favorite celebrities. Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Irina Shayk swear by this step in their routine to achieve perfect skin. The sister of Gigi Hadid is also ready to immerse her face in a bowl of water with ice cubes to obtain the dream complexion…

@bellasmydream #bellahadid #icebath #ice #icedface #cleaning #cosmetic #cosmetics #facebath #facecleaning #isamaya #isamayafrench #beauty #beautytip #beautytok #model #supermodel #topmodel #beautyhacks ♬ Face Dance – Funny Tok

Because we are not as brave as the Victoria Secret model and because we keep in mind that this technique must be used with caution, we have found softer alternatives for you. In order to avoid any burning or irritation, we recommend using the right products and never for too long. For example, if you want to target your dark circles or your bags under the eyes, we will prefer a cooling gel mask, to be placed upstream in the freezer, to enjoy a real moment of relaxation during installation. More relaxing than plunging your head into ice cold water anyway…

Are you a fan of facial yoga and other facial massage techniques? You couldn’t miss the trend Gua Sha and its many benefits. By stimulating lymphatic circulation and the production of collagen, we obtain firmer skin and a decongested face. Cryotherapy is linked to the massage technique, by treating yourself to a steel Gua Sha or even globes of ice for the face. With that, relaxation guaranteed!

It’s in a Youtube video from his channel Hailey Rhode Bieber that Justin’s wife tests skincare products with beauty youtuber Hyram. And unsurprisingly, we discover that they too love cryotherapy. Better still, they unveil a gadget dedicated to skin icing : a pouch to mix your care and water to create your own ice cube.

@lbslucie Our ice cub is ready!🧊💕 Do you want to test?😝 #skincare ♬ original sound – Lucie💓

And because we like gadgets (and being a little extra), we have one last recommendation for your next shopping trip: a fridge for your cosmetics. Yes, yes, you read that right. And believe us, we were as skeptical as you but in the end, it allows you to better preserve your products, to eliminate all bacteria and above all to apply fresh products for an ultra pleasant feeling, morning and evening.

Cryotherapy: when the cold invites itself into cosmetics

Do you have all the tools you need to perform cryotherapy treatment from home, but do you want to boost the results with targeted cosmetics? We have found several nuggets for you. For daily use and a refreshed eye contour, we recommend the serum Charlotte Tilbury Cryo Recovery Eye Serum. With caffeine, wine essence and a peptide complex, we obtain an anti-aging treatment that will plump up the skin while reducing puffiness, wrinkles and dark circles.

In the same vein, the make-up artist of the stars offers us a reusable mask leave on for 10 minutes. Before application, spend 30 minutes in the freezer to refresh the gel and the metal beads. Glowing, smooth and firm skin, thank you Darling!

@niamhadkins the coolest 10 minutes of my day 😌❄️ @Charlotte Tilbury #CharlotteTilbury #CTCryoFacial #CTilburyPartner ♬ original sound – Mireya Rios

Other freshness masks, the SOS hydra from Clarins promises toned skin in 10 minutes while the Cryo Rubber of Dr.Jart+ apply for 30 to 40 minutes to improve the absorption of the associated serum. To see if you are looking for a quick and hurried skincare or if, on the contrary, you have time to take advantage of it.

Finally, and because one of our goals is to have a dazzling look, we absolutely love refreshing patches from Milk Makeup. With energizing caffeine, sea water and soothing lavender, we get the ideal formulation for the perfect eye contour. For a tenfold effect, we will not forget to keep them in our new Beauty Fridge…

