How the compulsory vaccination works in Austria, from 1 February – Corriere.it

The Austrian government today formalized the law on compulsory vaccination against Covid: it starts on February 1st, but checks will start on March 15th; the fines will range from 600 to 3,600 euros

The government ofAustria today, Sunday 16 January, made official the law onvaccination obligation against Covid. This law had been announced two months ago

by the then chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, when no European country had yet launched a generalized vaccination obligation against Covid. The law has yet to be approved by Parliament: approval expected for Thursday.

The new chancellor Karl Nehammer, during a press conference, explained that the vaccination obligation it will come into effect on February 1st, and will affect all residents of Austria who have more than 18 years old (and no more than 14, as in a previous draft).

THE checks will start only from mid-March: the time interval between the entry into force of the obligation and the start of the checks was justified by the government with the desire to give all citizens the time necessary to get vaccinated. Not a war between vaccinated and unvaccinated, the Chancellor said. This law only serves to reaffirm that vaccines are the best guarantee we have to be able to live in freedom.

There fine provided for those who refuse vaccination ranges from 600 euros to 3,600 euros. You can be fined up to 4 times in a year. The fine is canceled for those who decide to get vaccinated within two weeks after the checkup in which it results not vaccinated.

The checks will be carried out randomly. The police will ask you to show proof of your vaccination; whoever does not have it with him will have to produce it in written form; if he does not, he will be fined up to 600 euros.

If the authorities – with the help of a committee of 4 experts: two lawyers and two medical-health workers – judge the progress in the vaccination campaign to be insufficient, they will send warnings to citizens who have not yet been vaccinated; if this is still not enough, the same people will be sent medical appointments to go and get vaccinated. Anyone who does not show up will be fined. The latter scenario is considered by the government as theextrema ratio.

The law provides for two exceptions:

– pregnant women;

– who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons.

For whom instead recovered from Covid-19 a period of 180-day exemption.

a delicate project, said the Chancellor, but in conformity with the Constitution, which requires an adaptation phase.

On Saturday, over 25 thousand people demonstrated in Vienna against the obligation to vaccinate, considered a violation of individual freedoms.

The law may be suspended in the future by the Ministry of Health, with the approval of a parliamentary committee.

In Austria, 71.6% of the population (of 8.9 million people) vaccinated with a full course.

In Italy, the vaccination obligation was launched by the government for all over 50s and for those belonging to certain categories: university staff, school staff, health workers, law enforcement officers and external workers entering homes for the elderly.