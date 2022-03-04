How the coronavirus steals your sense of smell

“Clearly, indirectly, if the supporting cells of the nose are affected, a lot of bad things happen,” Datta said. “Inflammation in adjacent cells triggers changes in sensory neurons that prevent them from functioning properly.”

In fact, many complications of COVID appear to be caused by the friendly fire of the immune system, which responds to infection by flooding the bloodstream with inflammatory proteins called cytokines, which can damage tissues and organs.

“This could be a general principle: that much of what the virus does to us is a consequence of its ability to cause inflammation,” Datta said.

The new study is based on research conducted at the Zuckerman Institute and Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York; New York University Grossman School of Medicine; the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York; Baylor Genetics in Houston; and the University of California, Davis School of Medicine. The research was published online in the journal Cell in early February.

The scientists examined golden hamsters and human tissue samples from 23 patients who died of covid. After infecting hamsters with the original coronavirus, the scientists recorded the damage to their olfactory systems over time.

(How do you know a golden hamster has lost its sense of smell? It’s not fed for several hours, and then chocolate cereal balls are buried in where it sleeps, explained Benjamin tenOever, a professor of microbiology at NYU Langone Health and an author of the research. Hamsters that can smell will find the cereal in seconds).

The researchers found that the virus did not invade neurons, only cells that perform supportive functions in the olfactory system, but it was enough to disrupt the function of nearby neurons, leading to a loss of smell.