how the Dab + system works

Boom of Dab + in Italy: there are already over 8 million owners of a Dab + digital radio receiver, between domestic ones and those integrated into the car’s infotainment system. By the end of 2021 they will even exceed the threshold of 9 million.

The study commissioned by Dab Italia to the Gfk Italia institute with the aim of evaluating the possession of radio devices equipped with Dab + technology clearly captures a solid habit of Italians: listening to the radio, which has increased even in recent years thanks to a technology simpler and more refined.

What is Dab + and how the radio works

But let’s order. What is Dab + and how does it work? Dab + is the modern radio standard and the digital successor to traditional FM analog broadcasting. Dab + is short for Digital Audio Broadcasting, where the + stands for sound quality: better, with more reception, more variety and new listening possibilities.

Today, on the Dab system 52 national programs are broadcast admissible by over 85% of the population e more than 250 local programs. Among the national programs offered, 20 are receivable in simulcast (ie also in FM), 32 are programs only in Dab.

Maybe not everyone knows that From 21 December 2020, anyone buying a new car across Europe can benefit from the benefits of digital radio: a wider choice, perfect sound without interference and advanced data services. The new European Communications Code states that “any receiver integrated into a new vehicle of category M * made available on the market for sale or rental in the Union from 21 December 2020 must include the digital terrestrial radio reception system”.

The regulation applies to all EU Member States. Italy is the only country that has anticipated with a 2017 law the obligation to equip Dab + not only for car radios but for all radio receivers. Despite the impact of Covid, Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Denmark have already introduced laws requiring digital terrestrial radio in cars and other countries are expected to follow shortly.

Sales record for cars with Dab + (required)

Global sales of Dab + receivers have just passed the 100 million mark, reaching the total figure of 110 million units, including home receivers and car radios. For the first time, in the last 12 months, Dab + receivers for cars have exceeded 10 million units and over 5 million domestic receivers have been sold.

Today, in the European automotive market, over 89% of new cars are equipped with the Dab + reception system. This is the result of the new European Electronic Code of Communications approved in December 2020, which introduces the obligation of the digital terrestrial radio reception system on all new cars.

In the first half of 2020, more than 50% of new cars sold in Europe included DAB + radio as standard and is expected to reach 100% by the end of 2021.

What are the advantages of the Dab + system

Already today Dab + is the leading broadcasting technology for radio programs. The digital radio programs are completely free, as well as the data services associated with the programs. No subscriptions or registration are requiredthe.

Another advantage is that with the new system the radio is simplified: no need to remember frequencies, just select the desired station and enjoy your favorite radio. The sound, then, is perfect. So goodbye to the annoying effects of interference: the signal will always be excellent.

The next goal is to extend the Dab + service to the entire population, especially when traveling, announces the president of Dab Italia, Eduardo Montefusco. “We will improve the reception on the motorway and, where possible, also in the tunnel. We hope that the Ministry for Economic Development concludes as soon as possible international agreements on the Adriatic side finding the necessary frequencies that also allow the local broadcaster to develop this technology “.

The three operators in Italy of Dab +

In Italy there are essentially three operators present. Several famous radios in 1996 joined in Dab Italy (former Club DAB Italia), a consortium of companies that has the aim of studying and experimenting innovative forms of broadcasting and in particular the Dab system: for example, Radio Deejay, Radio 101, Radio Capital, RDS, Radio 105 are part of it. , Radio24.

EuroDAB Italy is another limited liability consortium company created with the aim of experimenting with new technologies for the diffusion of radio content, as well as for the transmission of video content and data services. More specifically, EuroDAB was created for the study, experimentation, implementation and management of the DAB multimedia system, Eureka 147 standard. RTL102.5, Virgin Radio, BBC World Service and others are part of it.

Finally there is the RAI, the exclusive concessionaire of the public radio and television service in Italy, which includes all its stations: from RAI Radio2 to Isoradio to Radio Kids.

How and where Italians listen to the radio

The study on Dab in Italy brings out interesting habits for Italians. For instance, 82% of those who own a digital receiver usually listen to Dab + programs, of which 40% predominantly or exclusively. Furthermore, 52% of respondents listens to Dab + radio every day several times a day, especially in the morning between 5 and 13. Only 18% of the sample continues to prefer analogue FM listening to radio programs, mainly because the favorite radio is local and not yet broadcast digitally.

According to a survey commissioned by WorldDAB in partnership with Radioplayer and sponsored by The National Association of Broadcasters, Commercial Radio Australia and Xperi, among those who have recently bought or rented a new car, or plan to do so in the near future, radio in auto is absolutely essential. For Italians, radio continues to be the preferred source of in-car entertainment.

93% of Italian consumers believe that the radio receiver in the car is essential. 87% would hardly buy or rent a car without a stock radio receiver. 96% want radio access to remain free. The consumption of radio broadcasts is significantly higher than any other form of car audio entertainment. The car remains the most popular place to listen to the radio, cited on average by 96% of respondents, followed by 77% who listen to the radio at home and 36% who listen to it at work.

The consumption of radio broadcasts remains very high among car buyers in Italy today, with 95% claiming to have listened to them in the last week and 81% claiming to listen to them at least once a day. 76% of respondents say they listen to radio broadcasts “often” in cars, compared to 23% who favor online streaming music services and 15% for CDs. 60% of respondents say that the main reason for listening is to receive news and information, followed by “listening to their favorite songs”.