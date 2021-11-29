how the electric car works according to the German house

Reading time: 6 minutes

Mercedes-EQ responds to the latest demands in terms of sustainability, without having to give up the thrill of driving. there the offensive that makes the Brand among the leaders in the field of electrification and digitalization.

While on the one hand we can no longer pretend nothing has happened in the face of environmental pollution, on the other hand individual mobility continues to be of great importance. This is what prompted Mercedes-EQ to renew itself, to be in line with the requirements of the Paris Global Climate Agreement.

Sustainability throughout the production chain and in charging

The road to sustainable automobiles is not just about innovative technologies such as electric drives, battery technologies and vehicle software, but also the balance between technology and sustainability along the entire value chain. Smart materials, use of resources for sustainable production, verification of origins of eco-resources during the life cycle of products on the road are just some of the aspects on which the Mercedes-EQ offensive is focused.

19C0338_114

This year, the Mercedes EQS luxury sedan debuted, and with it the new one Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform which will provide the basis for four other fully electric models. Charging also becomes sustainable. Like? Mercedes-EQ plans to launch the “Green Charging” in Europe within the next year, in order to further reduce CO2 emissions during the charging phase of electric vehicles.

CO2 neutrality, in production in Europe, USA and China

The electrification program that Mercedes has implemented for its short-term future is outlined in detail. Already by 2022, pursuing what is the plan towards CO2 neutrality (Ambition 2039), they will be well eight models of the Star fully electric three-pronged.

This is why the investments in the Mercedes-EQ brand are significant. As well as EQC and EQV (they are produced respectively in Bremen and Vitoria, in the north of Spain) the new one EQS is the battery-powered version of the starry flagship, its production will start in Factory 56 of the Sindelfingen site (Germany). Do not miss the EQA compact electric SUV at the Rastatt plant (Germany) and the current decision to locate production EQB at the Hungarian plant in Kecskemét, the company is taking further important steps towards drastically reducing harmful emissions in its product portfolio.

In addition, the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen has started production of the EQE sedan in the second half of 2021, followed shortly after by the Beijing plant. The EQE thus complements the fully electric portfolio of the two plants. The establishment of Beijing will then produce a total of four models Mercedes-EQ for the local market.

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa (USA) is also preparing for the production of the EQE SUV and EQS SUV in 2022, which will be produced in the future on the same line with mild hybrid and plug-in SUVs.

In 2022 a total of eight Mercedes-EQ electric vehicles will be produced in seven locations on three continents. This is possible thanks to investments all over the world in flexibility and technologies with future-oriented Industry 4.0 solutions. At the Mercedes-Benz AG factories, vehicles with different types of traction can be produced in parallel thanks to highly flexible structures. In the strategic goal of generating more than half of sales with so-called xEVs, or plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles, from 2030 onwards and gradually increase the purely electric portion, the high degree of flexibility is a decisive advantage.

Let’s see in detail the characteristics of the most significant electrified versions.

EQA and EQB: the compact SUV for the city and beyond

Mercedes’ EQ family begins to take shape and after the arrival of EQC, the Stella launches the most compact of the range, the new Mercedes EQA and the EQB family SUV.

As for the rest of the Group’s cars, too the EQA / EQB represent segment C, recalling the GLA and GLB for shapes, sizes and overall style. If the crossover offers its petrol, diesel and hybrid versions, the EQA, on the other hand, will only offer versions with an electric motor.

The engine of the EQA and EQB 250 proposes a power of 190 hp and 375 Nm of torque, entirely unloaded on the front-wheel drive only. As for the performance of this electric crossover, the EQA can complement it 0-100 km / h in 8.9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 160 km / h, self-limited. Don’t be fooled by the zero-cent figure, since the shot up to 50 km / h is actually burning, as well as the recovery, which is lightning-fast, and this is a typical aspect of all electric cars.

Taking a step back, the EQA stays true to the typical SUV driving position, raised and largely electrically adjustable, just as it does on the GLA. Starting the thruster there is no noise, but the car tells us that it is “Ready”, ready to go. Individual, Sport, Comfort and Eco are the driving modes, which configure the engine in a distinctly different way. In the sportiest mode, the throttle is super sensitive with very sharp responses.

The presence of the battery weighs just under 500 kg, for a total of 2,000 kg, certainly not a few, but on the average of compact electric. In each chosen mode you can act independently on the intensity of regenerative braking through the paddles behind the wheel. A fast and intelligent system, also present on the Mercedes plug-ins, which allows you to choose between D + (sailing), D (low energy recovery), D- (medium energy recovery) e D- – (high energy recovery).

Overall the autonomy of the Mercedes EQA, declared in the cycle WLTP reaches a maximum of 426 km. Something less for the more boxy EQB. The lithium-ion battery of the Mercedes EQA is from 66.5 kWh and consequently the recharge is completed in less than six hours with an 11 kW wallbox (the charging cable is supplied as standard), while in fast charge (or direct current), thanks to the 400 Volt system, 30 minutes to go from 10 to 80%. The battery warranty is 10 years or 100,000 km.

EQE and EQS: the Star’s anti-Tesla sedans

Mercedes EQE is the first sedan of segment E fully electric of the Star brand. With its sister Class E it only shares part of the name and the segment to which it belongs, for the rest it is a completely new car and profoundly different starting from the shared platform with another electric one: the EQS.

In the future, the electric is an obligatory choice considering the standards expected in the European Union in the coming years, but for a brand like Mercedes it is also a must to arrive earlier and better than the others. They know it well in Stuttgart and have decided to get serious about EQE goes up against a single real rival, the Tesla Model S, to win, he puts on the plate all the best of Mercedes know-how and a set of new technologies that have nothing to envy to the super sedan from overseas.

The engines of the Mercedes EQE stand out among the EQE 350 with 292 hp and 530 Nm of torque and another version that has not yet been revealed. All EQE models will adopt a electric powertrain (eATS) on the rear axle. Future versions with 4MATIC traction they will have a second eATS on the front axle. Electric motors are all type permanent magnet synchronous (PSM).

A PSM is an alternating current electric motor, on whose rotor they are present several permanent magnets and which therefore does not require an electrical power supply. Among the advantages of this construction typology are the high levels of power density, of yield and consistency of performance. The rear axle motor is particularly powerful because it has six phases: three phases for each of the two windings.

Mercedes EQE is equipped with a lithium-ion battery consisting of ten modules and has a usable energy content of 90 kWh. The innovative battery management software, developed internally by Mercedes, allows you to perform the “over the air” (OTA) updates, so as to keep EQE’s energy management up-to-date for the entire life cycle. WLTP approvals speak of an autonomy of about 660 km.

Similar to the EQE, but in a higher segment, the Mercedes-Benz EQS unveils its interior to the public and, if the S-Class sister has taken a step into the future in terms of technology, this electric leaves everyone in awe. The MBUX Hyperscreen system steals the show inside the passenger compartment and positions itself as the reference for all the luxury sedans of the future.

Standard bearer of a concept of technology and efficiency, the EQS accompanies the evolution of the brand towards a new all-electric offensive, led by the new name Mercedes-EQ.

EQC: the first of a long series

That it was the first of many is not known, even if the answer clamorously turns to yes. We are talking about the new one Mercedes EQC 400 4Matic, the first real electric of the German brand that it went to represent the first step into the brand’s fully electrified future, smart excluded, although it is part of Daimler AG.

There official rival of Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace and who knows how many other green premiums in the future, it comes in the form of a 4.76 meter long SUV and therefore very spacious, for environmentally conscious families.

The battery, weighing 652 kg, is 80 kWh, certainly not a few, is placed as low as possible, so as to allow one 500-liter capacity in the trunk and no space problems for those who sit in the back.

Said of the exteriors, the interiors are presented along the lines of what has already been seen on other recent models of the German house. The real difference is given by the blue LED, useful to mean that old fuels are just a distant memory, while not lacking the MBUX system which debuted in 2018. There are also useful on-board services for planning trips as well as searching for charging stations.

Speaking of performance, Mercedes declares for its own EQC from 445 to 470 km of autonomy in the NEDC cycle. The engine, indeed the engines, arranged on the two axles, express 408 CV (300 kW) and manage to accelerate the car from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.2 seconds, while the maximum speed is fixed at 180 km / h, to protect the batteries and autonomy (guaranteed for 6 years or 160,000 km).

Various driving modes: Comfort, Eco, Max Range, Sport and Individual. Mercedes EQC can be recharged from a quick column in about 40 minutes, while with a wallbox installed in the garage with alternating current, and cable supplied, it recharges in about 10 hours. The ability to self-recharge while driving should not be underestimated thanks to the settings of the paddles behind the wheel and the energy recovery given by the system, common to electric cars.