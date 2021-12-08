How the Ethereum cryptocurrency will move

Crypto trading continues its climb to as high and broad as possible success, and Italian crypto trading traders are looking around thinking about how to differentiate their investments beyond Bitcoin. When asked if now is the best time to buy, sell or hold Ethereum cryptocurrencies, most attendees responded that despite the huge profits, it remains a good buying opportunity.

The average price prediction of Ethereum sees it reach around 19 thousand euros by 2025. Prices which, although they remain lower than those of Bitcoin, are certainly not to be underestimated.

What are Ethereum and Ether (ETH)

Launched in 2015, Ethereum is an open source digital asset running on a decentralized platform. Its founder, Vitalik Buterin, aims to revolutionize cryptocurrencies beyond simple payment technology. The Ethereum blockchain runs on its native self-application programming language, Solidity, and allows developers to create smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps).

The technology that is contributing to the recent rise in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has been used. ETH is the native token of Ethereum, nicknamed “the king of altcoins”, with a market capitalization of over $ 286 billion. ETH is commonly used to pay for transaction fees and calculation services. Developers can write smart contracts that receive, hold and send ETH, while users can exchange ETH.

The predictions on the cryptocurrency Ethereum

Ethereum is the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin, and if the Dogecoin or Bitcoin value turns out to be very high, Ethereum travels between sharp drops and excellent recoveries, climbing the top rather quickly.

Those who expected significant investments cited Ethereum’s technological advantages over Bitcoin, particularly how it is able to power a new wave of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Therefore, many of those who wondered how to buy Bitcoin are re-evaluating their aims.

Dr Iwa Salami, senior lecturer at the University of East London, added: “Decentralized finance, which so far is building a more accessible and democratized alternative financial system, is largely built through decentralized applications on the ethereum network. These developments point to the future of finance and are very promising, and well-balanced regulation would facilitate the credibility of this growing sector ”.

Within the world of cryptocurrencies there is also a lot of interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – media and digital assets that are largely built on the Ethereum network. Likewise, the media are giving a lot of space to cryptocurrency. This tends to cause an increase in investments and therefore in prices.

For those who value Dogecoin

Dogecoin may be more trendy, but Ethereum is more likely to pay off along the way. For this reason, those looking for the Dogecoin value and how to buy Dogecoin could rather inquire about Ethereum. Dogecoin may be one of the most popular cryptocurrencies right now, but it’s also one of the riskiest. This is why buying Ethereum appears to be a better option.

The price of Dogecoin has increased by more than 4,000% since the beginning of the year. It has quickly become one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies, far outpacing the growth rates of two of its biggest (and more mature) competitors, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Just because an asset’s price is skyrocketing, however, doesn’t mean it’s a good buy. With any investment, potential buyers should focus more on the factors that can contribute to its long-term success.

Reflections to conclude

Some experts believe that Ethereum has a chance to one day surpass Bitcoin and become the most important cryptocurrency in the world. Rahul Rai, Block Tower Capital’s co-head of market neutral, told Insider: “I definitely think there is a really good chance for Ether to overtake Bitcoin. I wouldn’t be surprised if it happens within the cycle, in my opinion in the middle of next year ”.

Regarding Ethereum’s linking to DeFi and NFT, Rai said: “Ethereum is looking to power the tracks of all global finance in the future, and this is a much bigger market if it is successful. If the thesis is realized, the market value will capture trillions of dollars in global business ”.

