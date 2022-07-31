How the fight between Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone originated | TDEX-REVTLI | ANSWERS

There are feuds that can last for years. This is no stranger to the most popular actors in the film industry, and sometimes they become old myths and legends about which little is known or known. One of these difficult relations is the enmity between Richard Gere Y Sylvester Stallone. Why don’t they get along on and off the set? In this note we tell you.

WHO IS RICHARD GERE

Richard Gere is a 72-year-old American actor and activist who has been awarded a Golden Globe award. He has an extensive professional career that began in 1970, playing Tony Lopanto in Looking for Mr. Goodbar and as Bill in Days of Heaven.

Richard Gere He came to fame for his role in the film American Gigolo (1980), which established him as a sex symbol, curiously two films that the famous actor John Travolta was going to star in initially, but that he ended up rejecting.

His consecration as an actor with a commercial bias was due to Pretty Woman, a film that catapulted Julia Roberts to fame. recently to Richard Gere He is known for starring in the movie ‘Always by your side’, which tells the sad story of a dog.

WHO IS SYLVESTER STALLONE

Sylvester Stallone He is a 76-year-old American actor, screenwriter, producer and film director of Italian origin who rose to fame for iconic characters in film history such as Rocky Balboa or John Rambo.

The movies that made him famous Sylvester Stallone They earned him three Oscar nominations, in the category of best actor, best film and best screenplay.

In 2016, Sylvester Stallone He won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for the role of Rocky Balboa in the spin-off of the saga, Creed (2015), as well as being nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

HOW THE FIGHT BETWEEN RICHARD GERE AND SYLVESTER STALLONE ORIGINATED

According to the Terra de México media, these two well-known actors have not been getting along for several years. In 1974, Richard Gere received the proposal to participate in the cast of “The Lords of Flatbush”, a film about the experiences of a group of young people with a passion for motorcycles in the 1950s. The cast included actors with promising careers such as Sylvester StalloneHenry Winkler and Paul Mace.

Sylvester Stallone He says that from the first time he saw Richard Gere she felt an “immediate dislike” for him.

“He strutted around in his biker jacket like he was the baddest guy at the table. One day during a jam session he grabbed me (we were simulating a fight scene) and it got a little out of hand. I kindly told him to calm down, but he was totally into character and it was impossible to deal with him,” the Rambo actor said.

By then, Sylvester Stallone He did not enjoy the popularity he had for his roles as Rambo or Rocky, so he had to try to maintain a good relationship with him on set.

But this would not be the only time that both actors fought. On another occasion, according to Sylvester Stallonehe was eating in the back seat of a Toyota, during a rehearsal in Coney Island, when he suddenly joined him Richard Gere with a chicken full of mustard and fat.

“I told him ‘That’s going to drip all over the car.’ He replied ‘Don’t worry’, and I replied ‘If it falls on my pants, you’ll find out’. Then he took a bite of the chicken and a little river of greasy mustard fell on my thigh. I elbowed him in the head and basically kicked him out of the car, pushing him.” Stallone.

The outcome of that impasse ended with the dismissal of Richard Gere of the production of that tape. The fact could stay there, but there was another occasion, according to Elton John, at a party offered by him, in which both actors agreed; and in which Lady Di was also present.

“Diana and Richard they ended up sitting in front of the fireplace, having an intimate conversation. While the rest of us were away, I couldn’t help but notice a strange atmosphere in the room. Judging by the kind of glances they shared, the blossoming friendship was not going down well with Sylvester Stallone. It turned out that, after that, it was discovered Stallone and Gere in the corridor, facing each other, apparently on the verge of resolving their differences over the princess, with a fist fight, ”says the musician in his biography.

“He managed to calm things down by pretending he hadn’t realized what was going on: ‘Hey guys! Time for dinner!’ Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere which fortunately did not happen to majors.