how the first cryptocurrency was born

Bitcoin was born in 2009 thanks to an innovative idea of ​​a computer scientist, known under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. Even today, in fact, it is not known who is behind the creation of the first virtual currency, which as we will see in this article, offers numerous advantages to those who want to invest in this sector.

The popularity of Bitcoin almost totally depends on the fact that it was the first to be invented, and it is for this reason that all the cryptocurrencies produced subsequently are called Alternative Coins, or more simply Altcoin.

Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency to use Blockchain technology, which literally means ‘chain of blocks’, and which is practically a virtual ledger that stores information in the form of codes and algorithms.

But let’s go to the discovery of Bitcoins and their characteristics one step at a time.

Trading with cryptocurrencies

The great popularity gained by Bitcoin and other Altcoins has resulted in an interest from investors from all over the world, and today there are numerous trading platforms that allow you to invest in digital currencies.

What are cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are purchased, exchanged and viewed within a network of users who have the task of producing them and verifying the transactions that are carried out.

Making a payment with digital currencies, however, excludes any third parties, which is not the case for traditional transactions that are managed by central banks.

This is why Bitcoin and Altcoins based on the same principle are defined decentralized and take place within a register managed by those who contribute to ‘mine’ or produce new cryptocurrencies or make improvements to the Cryptocurrency Blockchain system.

The work is coordinated in complete anonymity, because privacy is another feature of Bitcoin and similar Altcoins. The network is then managed by users who do not know each other except through a network address.

A peculiarity of Bitcoins, on the other hand, concerns the maximum number that can be produced: 21 million coins. A decision made by the famous Satoshi Nakamoto whom we named in our introduction, as well as the creator of the first cryptocurrency.

The pros and cons of Bitcoin

Bitcoins have been a great success thanks to the sharp rise in value that led them to be introduced recently in the El Salvador as first virtual currency accepted in the traditional economic system, like the dollar, the country’s currency. Now, the subject is a little more complex, but it is an example of the great popularity and power that Bitcoin has gained.

The advantages of the first cryptocurrency are different, starting from the absence of intermediaries in the transactions that one entails cost reductions and faster payments.

There are also more and more online and physical stores that accept Bitcoin as a payment solution, and there are no limits on the amount of Bitcoin you can receive or send.

Furthermore, the price volatility that characterizes the coin has favored investments in Bitcoin.

On the other hand, the volatile value of Bitcoins can also be a disadvantage for those who decide to buy them when their price goes up. Furthermore, today the amount of Bitcoins available is less and less, and this allows to mine only parts of the currency, but not all.

Payments that are made with Bitcoin cannot be changed, and it is therefore necessary to be sure of the seller or user to whom we are transferring them.

It is necessary to remember that while Bitcoin is a popular currency and a well established reality in this sector, it is not yet officially recognized in the traditional economic system around the world.

Finally, since the Bitcoins have now reached a very high value, it is advisable to keep them inside an offline electronic wallet, a sort of external hard disk that offers an optimal degree of protection for the conservation of digital coins.