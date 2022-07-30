How the friendship between Tina Fey and Amy Poehler was born

tina fey Y amy poehler are two of the best comedians of recent times and also they are great friends. In this opportunity, we remember how the beautiful relationship between them was born and we share some curiosities of their career.

Elizabeth Stamatina Fey, much better known as tina fey, was born on May 18, 1970 in Pennsylvania, United States. For her part, Amy Meredith Poehler (amy poehler for friends) did the same on September 16, 1971 in Massachusetts. After graduating from high school, each one completed her university studies: Fei did it in Virginia and Poehler, in Boston. It was after this that her paths would begin to coincide, as both would travel to Chicago to train in improvisational comedy.

In “Yes Please”, the autobiographical book that Amy published in 2014, the actress and comedian remembers that the person in charge of presenting them was charna halpernan eminence of the world of improvisation. Halpern He believed that both should know each other and he was not wrong at all: tina fey Y amy poehler they had chemistry right away and the friendship in them he was born instantly.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Golden Globes.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler: their times on Saturday Night Live and their best film work

Their first performances together were at the ImprovOlympic in Chicago. However, for tina fey Y amy poehlerthe best would come from the hand of Saturday night Live. The first to arrive on the iconic American show was Fei, who did it as a screenwriter. Over the years, Poehler joined her and both earned a well-deserved screen presence based on humor and talent.

In “Bossypants,” the autobiography that Tub published in 2011, the artist confessed that she felt comfortable in SNLbut that the arrival of her friend made her happy since from then on she no longer felt alone.

Together they also created great works for the big screen. The first of all was heavy girls (“Mean Girls”), the comedy starring Lindsay Lohan Y Rachel McAdams. Another enormous cinematographic success was that of mom on request (“Baby Mama”), this time starring them, with Fei in the character of a woman who asks another (Poehler) to be your surrogate mother.

Needless to say, both are recognized and remembered worldwide for the many presentations at events and awards they did together: just remember the various Golden Globes awards. Finally, it must be said that each one also knew how to work for your account. Even so, they knew how to nurture and strengthen a friendship that has been around for about 3 decades.

