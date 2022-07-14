how the gang leader fled from El Salvador and how he was helped in Guatemala to get to Mexico

According to the records, it was her partner, Yesi Carolina Chávez Ramírez, who uploaded the posts to their social network accounts, mainly to Facebook.

A newspaper publication The lighthouse narrates how the Salvadoran leader of the Mara Salvatrucha, Elmer Canales Rivera, escaped from El Salvador with his girlfriend, passing through Guatemala, until he reached Mexico, a journey that was recorded in publications on social networks.

Thus, between November 2021 and January 2022, They both entered a restaurant in Jalpatagua, Jutiapa, 15 minutes from El Salvador, to have “a shrimp cocktail and a jumbo michelada.

Mysteriously, Canales, alias Crook, had been released from prison in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, where he served 40 years of sentence.

The gang member would have been released at the end of last year, “a fact that the Salvadoran government has not admitted”, He says The lighthouse.

His beloved had also been imprisoned in 2010 when he helped him carry out a kidnapping.

Canales, one of the biggest gang members in El Salvador, was sentenced for the first time in 2000 and since then he has been adding sentences; nevertheless, Unusually, he was released in November 2021, in the midst of “secret negotiations” between the government and gangs to reduce homicides.

The lighthouse recalls that in May he revealed an audio that could be heard as the Salvadoran official Carlos Marroquín explained to the clique that he himself had taken the gang member out of El Salvador and had brought him to Guatemala.

Marroquín was added to the US Engel list last year for his key role in gang negotiations. and for helping to free Canales.

Helped by Guatemalan gangs

According to the publication of The lighthouse, already in Guatemala, it was members of the MS-13 who helped the gang leader to escape to Mexico. And not just him but several other gang members.

Journalistic investigations also reveal that Canales and his girlfriend they were in a luxurious Salvadoran hotel before their departure for Guatemala.

A gang member testified that masked men took him where he wanted in a picop after being released.

He also liked to post his luxuries, like some iPhones 11, one of which seen on the table in the Jalpatagua restaurant.

The lighthouse He also narrates that he interviewed a gang member from Guatemala who tells how “the government of El Salvador only transferred him to the Guatemalan border.” Then Guatemalan gang members “went down to look for him” and They took him to the state of Chiapas, Mexico.

At the beginning of 2022, the gang leader and his wife would have already been in Mexico City. A high-ranking member of the MS-13 that smuggles migrants confirmed that they would be in that city.

Alias Crook and Chavez met in 2009 and entered into a relationship in the Ciudad Barrios prison, states the article of The lighthouse.