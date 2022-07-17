how the Gard city of Bellegarde ended up on Kim Kardashian’s iconic buttocks

We warn you, you will definitely need zoom in to check. Interest ? To tell the truth, minimal, if not for the smile but also to try to unravel this mystery. American celebrity Kim Kardashian, reality TV star turned businesswoman or stylist, appeared a few days ago wearing an outfit that fuels all fantasies. Is it an “over-panties”, or even a swimsuit? Still, Kim Kardashian – who would have insured her buttocks for more than 20 million dollars – was photographed in Paris, in a boutique of the luxury brand Balenciaga, wearing this held where several names of French towns are inscribed, with dates. And among these: Bellegarde, in the Garda town of just over 7,000 inhabitants.

Other French cities appear: Angers (Maine-et-Loire), Bischoffsheim (Alsace), Ciel (Saône-et-Loire), Fontenay-en-Vexin (Eure), Avelin (Nord), Auray (Morbihan), Dourdan (Essone). And this mystery has panicked social networks. It would in fact be names and birthplaces of Balenciaga employees according to the British media The Independent.

Zoom in to check!

It’s written in very small, so.. yes, it will definitely take a zoom to take a look and confirm. But Which Balenciaga employee was born in Bellegarde? We are waiting for your answers!

So certainly, there is a commune of Bellegarde .. in the Loiret. But bets are off!