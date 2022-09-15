How The House of the Dragon is fixing one of Game of Thrones’ biggest mistakes

With the arrival of The House of the Dragon – 90%, one of the big questions is slowly being answered. Although there is no big sign of this change yet, the question of whether Game of Thrones will continue to be cruel to women was one that was at the top of our list, and while it is true that the first episode had the scene where Queen Amme was basically sacrificed so that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) could have a son, there are other signs where there seems to be an interesting change from this problem with the first adaptation that was produced by HBO.

Do not miss it: Fantasy and Diversity: How New TV Series Are Redefining the Genre

Outside of that scene, a classic in the treatment of female characters in the series, House of the Dragon is doing something quite interesting by taking another approach. adaptation of Fire&Blood, in his first episodes, he is not leaving aside the rest of the characters since, for example, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) has great prominence as someone who seeks to be the heir to the throne and rule with his own rules, in addition to being a great fighter and he showed it in the third episode of the first season; King Viserys makes his voice heard and seems willing to confront anyone who even tries to betray his beliefs, and just like them there are other male characters who contribute to the development of the series in an incredible way.

But what the writers of the new series are doing is putting a spin on the way their female characters were treated. The look of House of the Dragon is on House Targaryens and the capable women who lead to the top of this dynasty in Westeros, as well as the men who ultimately submerge it. The events of the series take place some 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) became the Mother of Dragons and claimed the Iron Throne for herself. Although Game of Thrones – 59% was a series full of powerful women, the new adaptation goes further by giving these characters more depth and importance, and also with the intention of creating awareness in the viewer.

The Serie game of Thrones it had quite a few heroes and ruthless characters, from the Stark brothers to a Ramsay Bolton or Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson). The actors who participated in the project had many interesting roles, while the female figures of the series, with very few exceptions like Daenerys, who even at the end was deflated by the way her character was written, had their moments but usually They received bad treatment from those who made the series. Although it can be argued that it is due to the times and that many see this as “normal”, it is a story that could have improved in that regard. Fortunately, the house of the dragon is trying to correct that and even its showrunners have admitted that the story will be better with them this time.

We recommend you: The House of the Dragon vs The Rings of Power: Which will be the best fantasy series of the year?

In the third episode of the house of the dragon, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) talks to King Viserys about his heir, at the time celebrating his second birthday, with the intention that he change the title of heir to the throne from Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) to his youngest son. The king clearly disagrees, but the Hand of the King insists that she would have no future as queen simply because she is a woman. This dialogue had enough force to penetrate deeply into the viewer, maintaining that balance between the way history has treated women versus today, where there is still much to do, but it is still a better scenario than the past.

In House of the Dragon, the two protagonists, Rhaenyra and Alicent (Emily Carey), can be heroes and villains in their own right without there being any need to cast them as good or bad. Compared to the women of game of Thrones, they are much more nuanced, and their relationships with other women have greater emotional depth. That may cause some moments in the series to veer into drama territory, but it’s very valid for them to deliver solid characterization. This is not to say that the protagonists of game of Thrones they did everything wrong; on the contrary, we have great characters like Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), a woman of arms, or a Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer) or Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), a little calmer in terms of weapons, but quite strategic. to achieve your goals.

The difference is that the female characters of the house of the dragon they are written in a way that makes them more believable even in a few episodes, since the script gives them the ability to be incredible and invincible, but at the same time be vulnerable. In the case of Rhaenyra and Alicent, both can be tough when the situation calls for it, but that doesn’t mean they stop being feminine, or doing what they like without caring what the rest will say. That duality between them has been evident since the first episode, and the way the story goes, we think it will last for a long time. By now, the viewer understands that Rhaenyra is more than a person entitled to the throne from her birth, and that Alicent is more than the king’s wife.

Other characters like Cersei (Lena Headey), or those mentioned above, weren’t allowed to be anything else. In game of Thrones, they spent more “fighting” for screen time than being nuanced characters. Only Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, had the kind of development that the characters in House of the Dragon are having. She went through a great change that took her from being a naive girl to becoming a cunning woman and capable of leading Winterfell in the darkest moment. The rest went through a fairly flat fate since they were not granted such depth in their actions or a more elaborate development. Daenerys went on to have delusions of grandeur, Arya became so obsessed she looked like some kind of vigilante out of a comic book, and Cersei just got meaner. None of them had such complexity, and although it is still too early to talk because we do not know what Rhaenyra and Alicent will end up with, in addition to the other female characters in the series, we can say that so far it seems to be on the right path, one that does not it only makes them more complex if not more believable.

Continue reading: Epic fantasy series to watch if you are a fan of Game of Thrones