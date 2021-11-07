News

How the Infrastructure Act Survived the Brawl – The Voice of New York

TODAY IN THE NEW YORK TIMES OF SUNDAY (TITLES ON THE FRONT PAGE OF EACH OF THE 10 ISSUES OF WHICH THE NEWSPAPER IS COMPOSED)

– 1/32 Pages. THE NEW YORK TIMES. How the infrastructure law survived the brawl. The president had a victory. – Bad prospects for Democrats in rural areas. – When the police call a car a weapon. A common defense in deadly shootings, but cops are often not in danger. – Concert in Texas ends in chaos with 8 deaths. – Can a lone turtle save the beaches of Puerto Rico? – The US economy is strong, even if it doesn’t seem like it.

– 2/12 pages. SUNDAY BUSINESS. Can racial diversity be made by the union? In Boston, setting the goal of a racially diverse workforce is one thing. Getting it is more difficult.

– 3/18 pages. SUNDAY STYLES. Full-page photograph / drawing of the nodes of a chain, with this title: How is your attachment style? The pandemic and TikTok have brought new life to a stern report analysis released more than a decade ago. Anxious, avoidant, confident. – Donations and circumstances. An atmosphere of cautious optimism at the University of Prairie View A&M where MacKenzie Scott (Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife) donated millions.

– 4/144 pages. SOTHEBY’S. Fully advertising booklet of Sotheby’s real estate properties.

– 5/12 pages. REAL ESTATE. A symbol of Harlem, demolished. In Astor Row, an 1883 house lost to decades of neglect and missed opportunities, with photos of the ruined house.

– 6/12 pages. METROPOLITAN. Between two large photos of sections of the trail, this title: Cycling the majestic Empire State Trail (1,200 km from New York City to the border with Canada).

– 7/28 pages. BOOK REVIEW. First page dedicated to Elizabeth Strout’s book “Oh William”, with a photo of the writer and this title: Marriage plot.

– 7/24 pages. OPINION (special section). Come back to you, America. Our once tirelessly creative country has settled into sclerotic politics and modest ambitions. It’s time to dream again. This is a special section that offers bold ideas to revitalize and renew the American experiment.

– 8/8 pages. SUNDAY REVIEW. Front page with a very hazy view of skyscrapers and in the foreground a wall of rocks, with this title: The promise of the past. Can ancient civilizations show us how to create a more balanced world?

– 9/26 pages. ARTS & LEISURE. Vacation films. Benedict Cumberbatch, cowboy (full-page photo of his face). He discusses the distorting effects of masculinity in the movie “The power of the dog”. – Return of black and white films. – Introducing Meryl Streep as president.

– 10/51 pages. THE NEW YORK TIMES MAGAZINE. The laboratory of global dreams. Around the world, the pandemic has resulted in strange night visions. They can help us answer an ancient question: why do we dream?

