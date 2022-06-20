How the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Father’s Day 2022?

This weekend, the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Father’s Day. But how did it really happen?

This year, the Kardashian-Jenner family wanted to honor the dads of the clan. But how did their Father’s Day go? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

The Kardashians get noticed

Needless to remind, the Kardashian-Jenners are wildly successful. Indeed, the reality TV star family has been in the spotlight for many years. Their show is renewed every year and the viewers are always so numerous. In short, it’s a real box full!

It must be said that the Kardashians never leave anything to chance. To start with Kim who keeps getting noticed. Indeed, the young woman connects the appearances and always wears crazy looks. Thus, impossible to go unnoticed. Moreover, the latter was even up to wear Marylin Monroe’s famous dress. Yes, just that!

For her part, Kourtney is not lacking. And for good reason, the latter has just said ‘yes’ to the man of her life. Indeed, she has just married Travis Barker. The event spanned several days and the bride chained breathtaking looks. It must be said that the latter is not used to doing things by halves.

Moreover, for Father’s Day, the Kardashian-Jenner family has again done things big. But how was the event for the famous clan? MCE TV tells you more!

How was Father’s Day in the family?

It’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners always pull out all the stops. Indeed, the famous family is not used to doing things by halves. Birthdays, weddings or births, all occasions seem good to bring out the big game.

Moreover, for Mother’s Day, Kim Kardashian had decided to honor your mother. So she did the same for her dad. On her Instagram account, the latter then confided: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world. »

But that’s not all, Kim didn’t forget to honoring Kanye West, father of her four children. So she confessed: “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them like you do. »

For his part, Kris Jenner highlighted all the dads in his family. So she said: “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives!!! (…) Thank you for loving our little ones as you do. They are so lucky to have you as their dad. » Before adding a photo Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream.

In addition, the head of the Kardashians has not forgotten to add photos of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Scott and Stormi, Robert Jenner with Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner with Kendall Jenner and Kylie but also Kanye West and his four children. Besides, she did not forget to also mention Travis Barker.

One thing is certain, the Kardashian-Jenners have not finished being noticed. To be continued.

Photo credit: AFF/ABACA