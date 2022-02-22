How the “long Covid” affects the different parts of the body and deteriorates both the quality of life

NEW YORK (The New York Times) .- Around the world, millions of people who had Covid continue to suffer from exhaustion, cognitive problems and other recurring symptoms long after recovering from infection. The true causes of this disease called “long Covid” are unknownbut new research provides details of the toll it takes on the body and why it so impairs quality of life.

Patients who develop serious symptoms of Covid sometimes have to be hospitalized or even intubated until the infection subsides. Those serious symptoms of Covid – pneumonia, low oxygen saturation, generalized inflammation – cause damage to the body that is later reflected in any battery of conventional tests.

But the long Covid is different: It is a chronic disease with a wide variety of symptoms. that are not explained by laboratory tests. And that difficulty in detecting the disease causes many doctors to dismiss the symptoms that patients report or misdiagnose them as psychosomatic. But the new studies in patients with long Covid discovered evident problems of dysfunction throughout the organism.

Research estimates that between 10% to 30% of those infected with coronavirus may develop long-term symptoms. It is not known why some infected people develop long Covid and others do not, but there are four factors that seem to be associated with an increased risk: high levels of viral RNA at the beginning of infection, the presence of certain autoantibodies, reactivation of the Epstein virus- Barr, and have type 2 hepatitis.

Unlike patients who fully recover from infection, the immune system of those who develop long Covid appears to be out of whack. And many researchers believe that post-Covid chronic immune dysfunction can set off a chain of symptoms throughout the body.

One possibility is that the body is still trying to remove remnants of the coronavirus from its system. The researchers found that during initial infection the virus reaches deep into the entire body, and its genetic material can remain mixed in the tissues—intestines, lymph nodes, and other parts of the body—for several months.

Studies are underway to try to determine whether these reservoirs of viral genetic material cause inflammation in surrounding tissues, which in turn could explain the “brain fog”, gastrointestinal problems, and other typical symptoms of long Covid.

Researchers have also found evidence that Covid can trigger a harmful and prolonged autoimmune response. The studies found staggeringly high levels of autoantibodies, which mistakenly attack a patient’s tissues, many months after an initial coronavirus infection.

A third possibility is that the initial infection leads to chronic inflammation, perhaps by reactivating other dormant viruses that are usually dormant in the patient’s body. A study found that the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus — which almost all of us contract in youth or at some point in life — can anticipate the risk of developing long Covid.

In the intricate world of our immune system, these explanations can coexist without mutual exclusion. And just as different patients with long Covid may manifest different symptoms, their immune problems may also be different. Identifying the core problems in each patient’s condition is critical to deciding on treatment, said Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University.

A patient with autoantibodies, for example, might improve on immunosuppressive drugs, while a patient with RNA reservoirs of the coronavirus should take antivirals, Iwasaki says. “The treatment indicated for long Covid would vary depending on the specific cause in each patient.”

Many long Covid patients have trouble engaging in any physical activity even long after the initial infection and experience a deepening of symptoms every time they exercise. Emerging research results suggest that this could be due to circulatory system dysfunction that would affect the flow of oxygen to muscles and other tissues, limiting aerobic capacity and causing severe fatigue.

One possible culprit: Chronic inflammation can damage the nerve fibers that help control blood flow, a condition called small fiber neuropathy (SFN). In the biopsies of these tissues, damaged fibers associated with “dysautonomia” appear, as the imbalance of the body’s automatic functions is known – heart rate, breathing and digestion – a very common condition in patients with long Covid.

Those findings demonstrate that people with long-Covid suffer from systemic physical problems, and that they are not simply anxious or out of shape, said Dr. David Systrom, a physiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“Small fiber neuropathy is not a figment of the imagination or a psychosomatic symptom,” Systrom said. “Poor oxygen uptake cannot be faked. They are objective data of the disease”.

South African researchers discovered another circulatory problem: the formation of microthrombi, or microscopic blood clots. The tiny clots that form during an initial Covid infection tend to naturally thin out, but not so in long-Covid patients. Those microthrombi could block the tiny capillaries that carry oxygen to tissues throughout the body.

Patients with long Covid usually have high levels of inflammatory substances called cytokines, capable of damaging the mitochondria that feed the cells of the body and making them less able to capture oxygen. The walls of the blood vessels can also become inflamed, with the same result.

Whatever the cause, low blood oxygen levels can contribute to the most common symptom of long Covid: severe fatigue. Researchers studying the so-called chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), which shares many features with long Covid, found that it has a similar pattern: lack of oxygen caused by circulatory problems pushes the body’s metabolism to the limit, and that’s why even the most basic movement becomes an exhausting effort.

Even patients with mild Covid may experience persistent cognitive impairment, such as attention deficits, memory deficits, and word-finding difficulties. The potential long-term neurological problems from Covid “represent a huge public health crisis,” according to Avindra Nath, clinical director of the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The researchers found a wide range of dysfunctions in the brains of long Covid patients. Although it is not known how often Covid reaches the brain directly, researchers Nath, Iwasaki and Michelle Monje, a neurologist at Stanford, say that even mild cases of early Covid appear to cause significant brain swelling.

Infections can trigger the overexcitation of immune cells called microglia, a process similar to that which causes some neurodegenerative diseases and cognitive problems in old age.

Another group of researchers found that long Covid can significantly reduce the amount of oxygen reaching the brain, a finding that has also been seen in patients with a similar condition, the aforementioned chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).

The breathing problems and shortness of breath are frequent symptoms of Covid longbut conventional pulmonary studies of these patients, such as chest X-rays, CT scans and functional tests, usually yield normal results.

Using specialized MRI scans, a team of British researchers found preliminary evidence of lung damage in a small group of long-term Covid patients who had never been hospitalized. Detailed imaging of their lung function revealed that oxygen uptake in most of these patients was less efficient than in healthy people, even though the structure of their lungs had not been altered.

(Translation by Jaime Arrambide)