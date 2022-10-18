How the love story between Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves was born

For several years, Matthew McConaughey He became the protagonist of several romantic movies, thus earning the title of “hunk”, in addition to being known in Hollywood for having been in several relationships. However, after so many years being single and falling in love with different women, he found the love of his life: Camila Alves.

The romantic story of Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

During his youth, the actor was in a relationship with important Hollywood stars. The list includes renowned interpreters such as Sandra Bullock, Cassandra Hepburn and Penélope Cruz. Although they were able to share several romantic moments with him, none managed to get the actor to go through the altar and get married.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey happily in love.

After several relationships Matthew McConaughey He found himself enjoying his singleness at 37 years of age, he used to visit several bars with his friends and always with the intention of having a good time. Until one day, without planning it, the actor met the woman he became the love of his life.

The first meeting occurred in 2007, when the star was in a nightclub: “We were a group of single men having a good time. I wondered who he was and immediately started trying to get his attention from my site. Within seconds I knew that I had to cross the track and go look for her.

Although he was one of the leading men in Hollywood, he was very afraid that Camila Alves was indifferent to him, for this reason he felt that it was best to invite the girl’s group to join his and his friends. Although the women accepted the invitation, the actor encountered another problem: the young woman only spoke Portuguese.

“The little Spanish I know helped a lot,” he confessed in an interview. for the first dateMatthew McConaughey He decided to pick her up and invited her to spend an evening at his house. Although she would have liked to share the same bed, the girl herself preferred to sleep in the guest room: “I tried to get in there twice, but they took me out, and that’s what made me go crazy.”

From that moment on, neither of them could stop seeing each other, and finally in 2012 they got married on a ranch located in Austin, Texas. The party lasted a total of three days and more than 120 guests attended. After this great union, the couple decided to bet on their own family: they became parents of Levi (14 years old), Vida (12) and Livingston (10). Since then, they live happily together.

