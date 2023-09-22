How The Masked Singer Season 10’s Anonymous Clues Are Related to Demi Lovato

Summary The season 10 premiere of The Masked Singer featured Demi Lovato as Anonymous. Clues, such as her Disney past and being on Time’s list of the 100 most influential people, hint at her identity.

Demi’s clue package also included hints about her involvement with The X-Factor, her extensive car collection and her close friendship with Nick Jonas.

References to her hit song “Heart Attack” and clues about her Texas roots confirmed that Demi Lovato was behind the Anonymous mask. She has overcome personal struggles and is now releasing her new album, Revamped.





masked singer The season 10 premiere kicked things off with Demi Lovato appearing as Anonymous, and clues revealed about her throughout the episode hinted at her identity. Demi opened the show with a stunning rendition of Heart’s “What About Love.” Although her voice was immediately recognizable, the panelists used clues to help them guess who she might be. Jenny guessed Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys or Jennifer Hudson, while Robin thought she might be Kelly Clarkson. Nicole mentioned Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, and Pink, while Ken predicted it was Lady Gaga.

Although masked singer The season 10 panelists had several good theories for the Anonymous, with Robin, Jenny, and Nicole ultimately guessing that it was the untrustworthy Demi. Demi said that she wanted to do the show because it sounded like a lot of fun and it was exactly that for her. Robin said that he guessed it because “When you’re this good, you’re that good.” Jenny further said, “There are only a few people at that level. Demi Lovato is one of those legends.” Robin told Demi, “You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation.” Nick said, “We are honored.” Here’s how Anonymous’ clues relate to Demi.

Mice

Demi rose to superstardom after starring in the Disney Channel original movie, camp RockIn 2008, played the role of Mitchie Torres. Demi recorded four songs for the film’s soundtrack, including her debut single, “This Is Me”. In 2010, she appeared in its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Additionally, from 2009-2011, Demi starred as Sonny Monroe on the Disney Channel teen sitcom Sonny With a Chance. She also had a lead role in the 2009 Disney Channel original film Princess Protection Program. The fact that Demi wore a mouse costume may be a nod to her Disney past, as Mickey Mouse is Disney’s most famous character.

Time’s 100 most influential people

Then Demi revealed her first clue masked singer Display. He said, “Well, like Michelle Obama, Oprah and Angelina Jolie, I’m on a special list, the Time 100.” Demi was selected for Time’s 100 Most Influential People list in 2017. Demi, who has been very open about suffering from bipolar disorder, substance abuse and bullying, earned her spot on the list because of her advocacy for those causes.

cement handprints

Later masked singer At the premiere, another clue about Demi was revealed: handprints in the cement that looked like the celebrity sighting in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. He said, “That’s literally a solid clue. My acting career has established me as a genius rat.” Demi attended a handprint ceremony in his honor in 2012 X Factor The season 2 premiere, in which she was a judge alongside Simon Cowell, Britney Spears and L.A. Reid. while on X Factor, Demi mentored the young adult division in season 2 and the girls division in season 3.

cars

There were a lot of cars in Demi’s clue package. This could have been a clue as he has an extensive collection of cars. He owns many different cars which include Jaguar, Ferrari, BMW and several Mercedes cars. He also designed a unique Honda Civic in 2016.

Nick Jonas

one of demi masked singer The clue was a painting by singer Nick Jonas. he acted with them camp Rock, and they became good friends. She has co-written songs with them and has gone on tour with the Jonas Brothers. Demi and Nick were close friends for years.

heart chasing demi lovato

In her clue package, Demi, as Anonymous, was being chased by a heart-shaped piece of yellow cheese. It seemed as if the heart was trying to attack him and catch him with a net. This may be a reference to Demi’s 2013 hit single “Heart Attack”, from her fourth studio album, from my, The song was the lead single from the album. Demi co-wrote it with Sean Douglas, Nikki Williams and Aaron Phillips. “Heart Attack” is about the fear of falling in love.

texas

Anonymous’ clue package included the size of Texas. Demi was born on August 20, 1992, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but grew up in Dallas, Texas. His mother, Diana De La Garza, was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. He also has an elder sister named Dallas.

dinosaur

one of the unnamed masked singer The clue was a toy dinosaur. Although it was realistic in appearance, it actually references Demi’s time in the children’s series, barney and friends, starring Barney the purple dinosaur. Demi Angela starred in the show with Selena Gomez from 2002 to 2004. she started appearing barney and friends When she was in fifth grade.

princess tiara

Another anonymous clue was a princess tiara. This marked Demi’s lead role in the 2009 Disney Channel original film, Princess Protection Program, Demy played Princess Rosalinda Maria Montoya Fiore, who poses as Rosie Gonzalez when her palace is invaded by the dictator of a neighboring country during a coronation rehearsal. The film also starred Selena Gomez. Demi was also the voice of Lenore “Lenny” Quinonez in the 2018 animated film Attractive, Another movie about royalty. It tells the story of Prince Philip Charming who must break the spell to find his true love. Demi also served as executive music producer on the film.

rock bottom

In Demi’s clue package, she revealed that she started acting young, but got her big break when she was able to showcase her voice. he admitted it “Although my future looked bright on the outside, I was battling demons on the inside. The more I pushed them down, the more I felt I was slipping. I was stuck on a path of bad decisions. And, Eventually, I hit “rock bottom.” Demi continued, “But that was the wake-up call I needed to finally realize that I have so much more to live for. Now I’ve made it my mission to find happiness wherever I can. And that’s what I’m here for.” I am doing it.”

When Demi said she hit rock bottom, she was likely referring to her 2018 opioid overdose. She was hospitalized for two weeks, and then entered an inpatient rehabilitation facility. It was a terrifying moment for him that changed his life. Demi’s devoted fans were relieved to see that she had recovered from such a painful ordeal.

Demi has now recovered and will release her new album revamp On 15 September 2023. revamp It consists of ten re-recorded rock versions of songs from their previous albums. He overcame the darkness and achieved much success. Demi is one of the greatest singers of all time. Demi ended her clue package by saying, “It’s time for me to stop. You’ve all been guessing about me for the last nine seasons. But when this mask comes off, you’ll see, there’s no rat like me.” Nick and the panel felt honored to be in his presence. Demi as Anamika was one of the greatest revelations in history The masked singer.

masked singer Season 10 of the competition premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 8 pm EDT.

