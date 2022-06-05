How the ‘Mercury Retrograde’ Horoscope Can Affect Your Dating

Whether or not you believe in the horoscope, you have to admit that the people who study this prediction method work on some names that you don’t see. Since Ophiuchus we haven’t heard such a crazy thing as Mercury Retrograde, and although in Greek mythology he was the partying and fast son of Zeus, the zodiacal meaning is quite different.

It turns out that for a few weeks the planet closest to the sun seems to be going backwards in the perspective we have of it from Earth, and that, they say, has effects on “the

ambitious Aries to emotional Pisces and the rest of the single creatures on earth, everyone can experience some turbulence in their search for a mate.

We don’t say it but Tinder, I don’t know if they know about horoscopes, but a little bit about couples. “There are more and more horoscope lovers; we have seen the term ‘astrology’ increase by 75% in biographies globally,” they say from the platform. “Cosmic changes are also a very popular topic on Tinder and the last time Mercury was

retrograde, in September/October 2021, mentions of the phenomenon increased by nearly 20% globally“.

So instead of letting its astrology-loving members fend for themselves, Tinder has asked the spirit guide Devina Badwar to “invoke his divine power and share his vision on how mercury retrograde will impact our love life“. We reproduce below his words, which are not wasted:

ARIES

Aries are assertive and not too joking. However, they add color to life even when everything seems gray, and they are very impulsive people. This Mercury retrograde, stop your intrusive thoughts and open your mind and your heart. Of course, avoid any quarrel with your closest ones, whether they are family, friends or colleagues. Release your fears and let the universe show you what it has in store for you.

the perfect match: Scorpio is your soulmate. You are both ruled by the red queen (or as we all know it, Mars) as when you get together you share the same passion, energy and intimacy.

A tip for your dates: Test your cosmic energies by dating someone in real life. Go into “Date Night” and the planets will guide you from there.

TAURUS

Tauruses are stubborn and stubborn, but also trustworthy and very sociable. With Uranus in his sign, which aligned in the last eclipse, this is definitely the time!

to take charge! When it comes to dating, Taurus knows exactly what they want, but beware, this means they’re also super picky.

With Mercury retrograde, it’s time to shed your wilder side (literally) and be more spontaneous. Give that date you were a little hesitant about a chance or pick up that conversation with whom you weren’t too sure at first. If you are too cautious, in the end, you could be wasting a good match.

the perfect match: Libra is your best match. Not only do you share an intense and passionate bond with each other, but you also know how to comfort a Libra and offer him the stability he wants in a long-term relationship.

A tip for your dates: Follow your instincts and go to “Free Tonight” to find the most mystical match that is willing to improvise plans with you.

GEMINI

Geminis, the most extroverted, will make the spark jump in all appointments. To match your fiery, talkative and quick-witted character, your partner must be the opposite for the flame to be lit. You may be emotionally drawn to Mercury retrograde, which will leave you feeling a bit out of place, so choose your dates wisely.

the perfect match: Libra and you are the perfect couple. The fact that you are two air signs guarantees you great mental compatibility, which

It will help you understand your emotions. Libras will give you the peace of mind you need, while you will adapt to their energy as much as possible.

A tip for your dates: Bring out your dating game and your most original compliments to seduce your partner, who may be waiting for you in “Find Love”

CANCER

Loving, sensitive, and compassionate, Cancers have a good sense of humor and are often easy going. This time of Mercury retrograde can dull your natural glow and make you feel lazy or less motivated, so this may be a good time to pamper yourself a little.

Be good to yourself when looking for the perfect match, as any rejection during these weeks can affect you more than usual. Be yourself and choose someone who seems likeable and trustworthy.

the perfect match: You may find your soulmate in Pisces. They are emotional, affectionate and intense. Like you, Pisces also have a shell that protects them from what others say.

A tip for your dates: Pamper yourself and find an appointment for that much-needed spa session in ‘Self-Care’.

LEO

They may be challenging as a sign, but Leos are loyal, romantic, passionate, and fearless, often putting their needs before others. As Leo you like to be

protagonist and be the center of attention, so, in this Mercury retrograde, you should give your partner the opportunity to take the lead.

Be flexible and open to your date’s suggestions, such as letting her choose the restaurant. Your emotions may get the best of you, so take some time to recharge your batteries before going on a date again.

the perfect match: Aries is your perfect match. You have in common the energy and the hottest element, fire, which will make you the most powerful couple in

all zodiac.

A tip for your dates: Add “I’m a Leo, but I’ll let you take the reins” to your bio and go to Entrepreneurs to get the perfect match.

VIRGO

Virgos are usually practical and quick-witted and give the best advice without being asked, although like most people, they forget to follow their own in love (oops). Virgo: You can be very demanding when it comes to dating someone, but this will make you single for a long time. Broaden your horizons and give your matches a chance: they may surprise you and for good.

the perfect match: Cancer is the most suitable partner for you. A perfect example that the opposite poles attract each other, because your differences complement each other.

unconditional love and understanding.

A tip for your dates: Don’t let the fear of not finding the ‘Ryan Reynolds of your Blake Lively’ stop you: give your romantic life a boost, get out of your comfort zone!

comfort, travel and seek new adventures! Enter “Aventurerx” and, who knows, you may find a traveler love there.

POUND

Kind, emotional, romantic, passionate and with feelings on the surface. They are balanced but only when they want. During this astrological rollercoaster, you must be very careful with your heart and not launch into planning your wedding or thinking of baby names when all your crush has said to you is a simple “hello”. Also, try to avoid conflicts in your relationships during this time, as they will not bring you anything good.

the perfect match: Libras have a high level of demand and want someone with whom they can destroy everything. Therefore, your perfect match would be a Leo or an Aquarius.

A tip for your dates: Don’t just read people’s profiles; take your time to get to know someone in "Let’s be friends" and start a conversation with them, you can

be the best decision you make during this time.

SCORPIO

Here we have the mysterious and the super secretive. Scorpios are creative, bold and determined people who are looking for a mind that has the same energy as them. During this time of Mercury retrograde, your emotions will take over, so be careful when making decisions from the heart. If you are idealizing your ex and ignoring the red flags stop here. Reflect

Talking about the past is fine, but use this to open up about your new relationship.

the perfect match: Virgo can understand your mind very well dear Scorpio. Together, you create a practical and passionate bond: another perfect match with good vibes!

A tip for your dates: Scorpio loves adventure, so find the person who puts a little adrenaline in your life, in “Strong Emotions” where

you will be able to find someone to do bungee jumping.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarians are independent, risk-takers, and quite keen on emotional intelligence, which helps them connect instantly. Mercury retrograde can make you feel lost, but this is only due to your CEO personality.

When you’re on Tinder, remember that not everything revolves around you. You will have to find an intermediate point so that the

you two feel that you satisfy your needs. It is important to assess the preferences of your date. If you feel like you’re getting too sensitive, it might be time to take a break to take care of yourself.

the perfect match: You need someone who is affectionate and open-minded, but also someone who gives you space, such as Aries or Leo.

A tip for your dates: If you are an awakened Sagittarius looking for a partner who believes in the same as you, then “Social Causes” is where you will find that bold partner with whom you will share an opinion.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are ambitious, meet their goals and like to work in an organized way. They are also the ones who encourage and motivate their partner the most. However, during this time of Mercury retrograde, there could be some communication breakdowns and delays, especially when it comes to dating.

Don’t lose hope in case things don’t go well on a date or you end up being ghosted. Take advantage of this time to find your perfect match and make your intentions clear. The clearer you are about your goals, the faster they will come to you.

the perfect match: Taurus is your perfect soul mate as a good Capricorn. They are loyal and trustworthy, just what you need.

A tip for your dates: Add your favorite song to your profile and find your jam partner in Music Mode.

AQUARIUM

Self-sufficient and independent, Aquarians are calm, sensitive and absolutely clear about what they want. Mercury retrograde may cause small arguments or misunderstandings with those around you and it could also spark some drama with your ex… but beware! Do NOT follow in #Bennifer’s footsteps! Take this time to tie up all those loose ends and get away from toxic exes once and for all. With your new partner, be the boss and don’t show your feelings so openly.

the perfect match: It’s clearly Gemini. Both you and Gemini are thirsty for information and complement each other very well.

A tip for your dates: Find a partner who gives you the best series and YouTube channel recommendations to binge on ‘Series Marathon’.

PISCES

Some call Pisces ‘old souls’. They are emotionally sensitive, easy going and can adapt to any type of situation. Mercury retrograde will force you to face

any emotional problems that you have been avoiding in the last few days. Before starting a new relationship, take the time to heal any wounds and face any fears you may have from other relationships. You never know, but the match you’re looking for may be just a swipe away!

the perfect match: Aquarius values ​​love as you do and both believe in a lasting relationship and strive to maintain it.

A tip for your dates: Always make sure you are favoring ‘Verified’ profiles. Verified profiles that have a blue tick are the green flag you should pay attention to.

Although you can feel the effects of Mercury retrograde in a thousand different ways, this is oneA good time to redirect all your cosmic energies towards yourself to reflect, reconsider and redefine them. Make a list of the things you would like to have in a partner and keep them in a safe space. The Universe is always listeningDo you know what to ask him?