How the metaverse will apply at work

Microsoft Mesh, the commitment to the metaverse in the work environment

The last two years have been marked by digitalization in communications like never before. And that reality left a mark that is perceived in different environments, including the workplace. Apparently, there are many workers who are not willing to give up the benefits they have obtained with virtuality.

According to Microsoft’s “Employment Trends Index” report, 52% of employees consider transitioning to a hybrid or remote model in his current role for the next year. The report comes from an external study of 31 thousand people in 31 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

In this context where people are prioritizing digitization, 54% of decision makers within companies (directors and managers) ensure that next year will focus their efforts on redesigning meeting rooms to be more user-friendly hybrid workor. This means that will invest in more technology and support to sustain a model where virtuality says present.

When reading these trends, one cannot help but think that the metaverse is beginning to emerge strongly as an interaction environment where virtual and augmented reality will seek to promote, among other things, remote and hybrid work. The report makes it clear that employees do not want to leave the home office behind entirely.

Mesh for Teams and the bet that the “metaverse” is more personal (Microsoft)

In fact, 51% of all hybrid workers surveyed said they consider a move to full remote in the next year. The index even reached 58% in Latin America. But working remotely or in a hybrid way does not mean without schedules.

“Overall, after two years, time spent in weekly meetings for the average Teams user increased 252%, while chats sent per person each week increased 32%, and the number continues to grow. Although the length of the working day increased by 46 minutes, work outside of working hours and on weekends increased to 28% and 14%, respectively”, is highlighted in the report.

As for hybrid workers, the biggest challenge is understanding when and why to go to the office. However, globally, only 28% of leaders were able to agree on those standards with their team.

metaverse at work

The metaverse will have its applications in the world of work (Photo: Screenshot/Meta)

In this context, where workers and some employers seek to maximize the advantages of remote or hybrid work, technology plays a fundamental role.

In this sense, it has been seen that several technology companies have begun to bet on solutions that seek to optimize digital interaction in such a way that it is more “realistic”.

It is the case of Mesha form of communication that includes holograms and virtual reality to interact with users in different parts of the world. The first edition of this metaverse-like solution was developed for Teams and will be available later this year.

The platform allows people in different physical locations to join collaborative and shared holographic experiences through virtual meetings, chats, etc.

Zuckerberg, for his part, already anticipated that The metaverse will have various applications in the workplace, precisely because the world has migrated to an increasingly digital context. Thus, the possibility of merging the real environment with the virtual one seeks to optimize communication so that distance in time and space is not a barrier.

You have to understand that the metaverse is not limited to just one company or one type of product: refers to all the solutions that, integrating different forms of virtual, augmented or mixed reality, favor communication, and interaction between people in different parts of the world.

Understood in this way, and seeing how labor and other ties are configured in this new post-pandemic world, it is not unreasonable to say that the metaverse is here to stay.

