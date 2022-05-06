How the mobile market has evolved in the last 30 years, in a moving graph

Modern society has always been obsessed with technology. But no single device has had as much of an impact on the world as the mobile phone. Today the average person touches his mobile 2617 times a day. More people in the world have access to a mobile phone than to a toilet. In a year, we spend just under 800 hours on our smartphones (an entire month).

In the early days of cell phones, their only use was to call other people while on the go. Shortly after, the ability to send text messages to other mobiles was introduced. Nowadays you can use them to do literally anything. From paying for your next meal to tracking your sleep habits. It does not have limits.

That’s not the only thing that has changed since the first mobile phone went on sale. Do you think the iPhone XS is expensive at 1,200 euros? Well, the first mobiles went on sale for a whopping 4,000 euros each. The increase in demand has made the technology advance rapidly, with prices constantly falling.

Regardless, the evolution of mobile phones has been a truly exciting ride since the first call was made in 1973. The landscape looks very different today than it did three decades ago. In 1993, Motorola accounted for more than half of the market. But by 2021, its market share had shrunk to just 2.2%. How did this happen and how has the mobile industry changed in the last 30 years? This moving graph created by James Eagle well illustrates the market share of different mobiles from the year of their creation to today and how the device has evolved. Along the way we will see the rise and fall of brands that are familiar to all of us.

Long live Nokia.

Motorola is known for pioneering the mobile phone industry. In 1983, the American company launched one of the first commercially available mobile phones in the world: the DynaTAC 8000X. The revolutionary analog phone it cost almost 3,500 euros and offered users up to 30 minutes of talk time before needing a recharge. Motorola released a few more devices in the years that followed, such as the MicroTAC 9800X in 1989 and the International 3200 in 1992, and became a player in the nascent industry.

In the early days of the market, the company’s only serious competitor was the Finnish multinational Nokia, which had acquired mobile network pioneer Mobira. But in the mid-1990s, other competitors like Sony and Siemens began to gain a solid foundation, which undermined Motorola’s dominance. In September 1995, the company’s market share fell to 32.1%.

In January 1999, Nokia overtook Motorola as the leading mobile phone manufacturer, with a global market share of 21.4%. One of the reasons Nokia’s growing popularity it was the breakthrough the company was making in the digital phone space. In 1999, the company launched the Nokia 7110, the first mobile phone with a web browser. But it wasn’t just Nokia’s innovations that held Motorola back.

In 1999, Motorola fell on hard times after one of its spin-off projects, called Iridium SSC, filed for bankruptcy. This put great financial pressure on the company, and it eventually laid off a large portion of its workforce after the project failed. From then on, Motorola’s market share hovered between 14% and 20%, until Apple’s iPhone came on the scene in 2007 and turned the mobile phone industry on its head.

Then came the iPhone

Things really started to change with the launch of the iPhone in 2007. At a keynote presentation at Macworld Expo in San Francisco in 2007, Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone as three products in one device: a touchscreen iPod, a revolutionary cell phone, and an Internet communications device.

A year later, Apple launched the App Store, which gave users the ability to download apps and games on their iPhones. This not only greatly improved functionality, but also allowed consumers to personalize their devices like never before.

This was the beginning of a new era of smartphones, one that Motorola couldn’t follow. Less than two years after the launch of the iPhone, Apple had captured 17.4% of the market. By contrast, Motorola’s market share had shrunk to 4.9%. At the end of 2021, Apple owned about 27.3% of the global mobile market. The iPhone is a key part of the tech giant’s growth, generating more than 50% of the company’s total revenue.

The appearance of the iPhone was the beginning of a new software-driven era. Motorola had dominated the hardware-driven era, but couldn’t keep up when the tide turned. And the animation above highlights other companies that also failed to adapt or keep up, including BlackBerry (formerly RIM), Palm, Sony, and LG. But apple is not alone. The popularity of Google’s Android operating system has helped competitors like South Korea’s Samsung and China’s Huawei and Xiaomi, establishing strong footholds in the global market. How long will they last at the top?