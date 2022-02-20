How the modest BioNtech took a giant leap after its alliance with Pfizer

Small technology companies, when they find a very promising innovation, find themselves at a crossroads: sell the patent, sell the company or sell both? Try to develop the innovation themselves? Join another company?

If you sell you will not be able to participate in its potential growth. Without the necessary capabilities and size, developing it autonomously can be difficult. And collaboration between companies is always difficult.

To develop and market its coronavirus vaccine, the German biotech company BioNtech decided to team up with the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. The results were good and did not wait. Let’s see the reasons for the success of this decision.

The big ones buy strategic capabilities

A great technological development will not have an impact if it is not introduced in the market. Young and small companies often generate innovation but lack the necessary skills to develop it. They lack financial muscle to invest in growth. They have no commercial resources, no reputable brand, no contacts, no presence in the market, no sales network… This makes them very vulnerable to stronger competitors who, if they manage to replicate the innovation, will scale it up quickly.

On the other hand, large companies can use all their power to grow at full speed and occupy a place in the market from which it will be very difficult to displace them. But, sometimes, not even for the giants it is that easy. For example, when the innovation is protected by a patent or is not easily replicable or improveable. In that case, innovation becomes a strategic capability to be achieved. And buying is usually the fastest way to do it.

You can buy the company or its capacity (for example, the patent). Many times, one thing and the other are the same. This is the case in small companies that do not have much more than that patent or innovation. The arrival of a good purchase offer is a great temptation, in which many fall. But, with it, they could be dying of success.

Is the sale the end of the project?

Unlike large companies, where there are many anonymous shareholders, small companies are often in the hands of a few. It is not uncommon for the option to sell to solve the economic future of the promoters. It is not a bad decision if that is the purpose of the owners.

But many entrepreneurs are not looking to make money from their business. In fact, make a difference in the world appears as the second motivation in the group of nascent or new companies in the 2019-2020 edition of the GEM Spain report.

Whatever the goal of the founders, we must not forget that making a profit is essential to guarantee the future of any private organization. Without a cushion of resources, any unforeseen event would take it ahead (including the competition).

Selling may mean the end of the promoters’ involvement in your project. And, in any case, the change in conditions: by losing ownership, autonomy and decision-making capacity are lost. In addition, this will have an impact on other people who, with their involvement, may have contributed to the success of the project.

The sale opens up a future of uncertainty for employees. What if the buyers just want the patent and are not interested in people? Suppliers could also be displaced by the new owner’s usual suppliers. And the local community could lose an opportunity for economic growth and employment if production were diverted elsewhere.

The alliance as a way to complement capacities

If it can’t do it alone and doesn’t want to sell, the company will have to seek support from others that do have the capabilities it lacks. This can be achieved through collaboration.

Strategic alliances generate more flexible growth because they require fewer resources from each partner and allow legal independence to be maintained in the rest of their activities. But it requires solid strategic, legal and relational foundations.

Having to share decision-making power makes strategic alliances unstable and difficult to manage. The more you share, the more opportunities there are for conflicts to arise and the desire to break the agreement.

One of the causes of conflict is cultural and organizational differences. Diversity generates creativity and complementarity, but it also makes communication and understanding difficult.

If, in addition, the collaborators are potential competitors, susceptibility is served. The coopetition (the sum of cooperating and competing) is complicated in practice. The fear of opportunism flies over the relationship.

Pfizer-BioNtech, a winning alliance

In its presentation, BioNtech, a pharmaceutical research company that is a pioneer in the development of individualized immunotherapies, declares: “We aspire to use the full potential of the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases.” Since its foundation in 2008, its goal is to become the world’s leading biotech company in individualized cancer medicine.

But disruptive innovation is expensive and risky. And, although BioNtech has achieved important technological advances, until very recently it did not have its accounts cleaned up. This problem is common in small companies: they do not have a portfolio of already profitable projects that allows them to finance new products.

Currently, the company has a powerful portfolio of more than 20 products with market potential in 5 years. But at the moment there is only one: the vaccine against covid-19, the result of its strategic alliance with Pfizer.

The opportunity arose in 2020, when BioNtech was working on the development of a vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 (BNT162), based on the messenger RNA technique that it was already applying in its cancer therapies.

But it had not yet entered the clinical testing phase. She needed great abilities and great speed. For approval of it, it had to be tested on tens of thousands of participants.

After approval, significant financial, industrial, and logistical resources would be needed for the production and delivery of millions of doses of vaccines around the world. And the specific conditions for its conservation, at less than -70ºC, made the challenge even more difficult.

Pfizer was a good suitor

Global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had the complementary capabilities. And, in addition, it already had a previous alliance with BioNtech to develop a flu vaccine, also based on mRNA. The great difference in size between companies is not the ideal situation for an alliance. But previous collaboration experience enabled them to speed up the process and lower the risks.

Surely Pfizer would have preferred to buy the patent (or the company). So I could develop it autonomously. But BioNtech’s proposal was attractive to other powerful suitors, diminishing Pfizer’s bargaining power. And, in addition, BioNtech had a clear purpose: to develop innovative treatments against serious diseases based on immunotherapy.

There is no doubt about Pfizer’s ability to develop drug treatments. But diversity is creativity. And the alliance has allowed BioNtech to maintain its independence.

A lever for development

In September 2021, BioNtech’s profits had exceeded 7,000 million euros (compared to losses of more than 350 million the previous year).

With this mattress, you will be able to boost your many projects against cancer and infectious diseases. And furthermore, you will be in a better position to contribute to equitable access to health.

Pfizer and BioNtech have pledged to provide millions of doses of their COVID-19 vaccines at no-margin to some 100 low-income countries, although some non-governmental organizations have questioned this purpose.

Inmaculada Freije, Professor of the Department of Management, University of Deusto

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

