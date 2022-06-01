How the “Motomami” aesthetic has revolutionized fashion

READ IN:

The motomami current has bathed everything: from the looks of its promoter (or remaker) Rosalía, Kim Kardashian or Hailey Bieber, even the designs of Chanel or Balmain. With the engines of biker–core at a thousand revolutions, we can only predict a long journey for this trend.

The new album of Rosalia marked a before and after. For both music and fashion. And it is that, they managed that both in their sounds and in their visuals the vibration of the engine never stopped.

From the cover of “mommy«, in which the singer appears naked with a helmet, to her outfits for promotional and/or leisure events such as the Met Gala. Suddenly, her entire universe was enveloped by the biker aesthetic: thigh-high boots, pilot overalls or oversized bikers. A style that firms such as Chanel, Balenciaga or Alexander McQueen ended up reinterpreting and taking to the catwalk stage.

THE GENESIS

This aesthetic or niche style began its journey in 1928, when the American manufacturer Schott NYC created a side-zip leather jacket that went down in fashion history and in the collective wardrobe. From bikers to rockers, they seemed to dress in this type of pieces that later post-war movie stars like Marlon Brando would be projected on the big screen.

Yves Saint-Laurent also wanted to reinterpret the iconic biker piece in the 60s for Dior. Since then, other designers such as Vivienne Westwood either Jean Paul Gaultier they continued to build their stylistic imaginary.

Now him biker-core in an avant-garde version, it is subcategorized based on two aspects: pop, inspired by the 2000s, and Japanese anime or manga such as Akira. A concept recently illustrated Diesel in designs such as motorcycle jackets or belted miniskirts with cuissardes. On the other hand, a second one is established that reinterprets those classic codes through evasion and romanticism at the core, like those of Simone Rocha that fused those patterns with pearls and tulle.

Other firms like Balmain either Dior they also explored this aesthetic current, intersecting fashion with technology. Thus, Maria Grace Chiuri collaborated with D-Air Laba company specialized in security technology, to create a series of catsuits, jackets combined with opera gloves or flowing dresses.

FASHION AND CINEMA

All this visual imagery linked to the motor subculture also crossed the screen with references such as Pamela Anderson at BarbWire. Not to mention Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider and those powerful looks that the cinema is now recovering through characters like Zoe Kravitz in Batman.

That boom of the moto-mania in the 50s it was updated like this thanks to all those fashion firms and prescribers like Bella Hadid who reconstructed that aesthetic universe by merging it with Y2K elements. A journey in which they have revolutionized fashion and streetystle with their best versions of the Motomami trend.