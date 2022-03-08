how the narrative has changed in the series and the cinema

Traditionally, women have occupied a secondary position in the cinema and the audiovisual world. But times are changing and there are more and more series that show empowered female characters. From the woman who is an object, helpful or subjugated to macho designs, we have moved on to the woman who takes charge of her life beyond men and acts with determination to govern her destiny.

In the cinema, the first symptoms of a new woman were slow to appear, although the magnetism of actresses like Greta Garbo, Bette Davis or Katherine Hepburn sowed the seed with films like Ninotchka (Lubitsch, 1939), naked eve (Mankiewicz, 1950) or The beast of my girl (Hawks, 1938).

iconic women

A very long road to equality

The slap that Glenn Ford hits Rita Hayworth in Gilda, one of the iconic scenes in film history Third parties

In parallel, a determining woman appeared, conceived as a man-eater: the femme fatale, but this had more to do with male misogyny than with true female nature. Thus the Barbara Stanwyck of Perdition (Wilder, 1944) or the Rita Hayworth of Gilda (Vidor, 1946) or the lady from shanghai (Welles, 1947) they were nothing more than mysterious and beautiful women, the cause of the tragedy and fatality of the male gender. Under this prolific archetype, the woman was always bad.





It is not until the end of the 1960s and the 1970s that fully empowered female figures appear. As Faye Dunaway in Bonnie & Clyde (Penn, 1967), Jane Fonda in Klute (Pakula, 71) or Sigourney Weaver in Alien (Scott, 1979).

These are followed by the most contemporary Thelma & Louise (Scott, 1991) or the filmography of actresses like Frances McDormand (Three billboards outside, McDonagh, 2017 / Nomadland, Zhao, 2021) that ennobles the female figure in each role she plays. Many other Hollywood stars such as Jodie Foster, Natalie Portman, Emma Watson or Cate Blanchet confess themselves as defenders of women’s rights.

Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Today there are many series that have vindicated the role of women from vindictive positions or social denunciation such as Unorthodox or believe me; dystopian heroines in The Handmaid’s Tale; policemen dedicated to the cause in The Fall or Happy Valley or successful in the world of work as The morning show or Big Little Lies.





Women have always lived in the shadow of the masculine gender that has dominated not only universal history, but also mythology. The woman was relegated to a minor role in the ancient narratives, without any right to intervene in the destiny of humanity, despite the fact that she was the first to have a determining role as priestess, vestal or goddess of fertility.

books like When God was a Woman (Merlin Stone, Kairós, 2021) are returning women to the place they deserve while epic and mythological series present us with empowered females like Lagertha from vikings or the freidis of Valhallaits sequel just released.

This is a brief list of some audiovisual examples where the empowered woman intervenes as a protagonist or acquires a main role.

1. Elle (Paul Verhoeven, 2016)

Isabelle Huppert in Elle AP

Isabelle Huppert plays in this film a mature and separated woman who suffers a rape and decides not to report it to the police and investigate on her own. At the same time, she has to deal with different daily problems such as a mad mother for being eternally young, a psychopathic father in prison and a son subjected to the whims of a very materialistic girlfriend. As if that were not enough, in her work some young people challenge her role as director of the company and leak some images that compromise her.





When she discovers the identity of the rapist, the story will take an unexpected turn that is better left unrevealed but that confirms her strength as a woman and decision-making power. She is a woman capable of adapting to adversity, capable of reinventing herself and living her sexuality as she pleases. The man can abuse his strength to dominate but the empowered woman has more powerful resources.

2. Queen’s Gambit (S. Frank / A. Scott, 2020)

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the young chess player Beth Harmon

Award-winning seven-part series that tells the story of young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) in her career as an aspiring world chess champion. Orphaned and with an adoptive mother who abuses her, the girl must overcome her addictions and work hard to succeed in a man’s world. Overcoming, tenacity and intelligence in a young woman, elegant and simple.





He survives all the tests that come his way from the orphanage to the battles on the chessboard. When he reaches the top he doesn’t forget his origins and shows great humanity and values.

3. Iron (Pepe Coira, 2019-2021)

Candela Peña in the series ‘Iron’ Movistar

Series with two seasons and fifteen chapters around the character of Candela (Candela Peña), a judge who arrives on the island of El Hierro to help the Civil Guard in solving a crime.





Determined woman with a high sense of justice who stops at nothing. Neither drug trafficking nor mafia networks. Tenacious, tough and stubborn. Very independent and with an unorthodox behavior that causes problems for him. She must adjust to the island way of life while she solves her own family problems.

4. Vikings (M. Hirst, 2013-2020) / Valhalla (J. Stuart, 2022)

Katheryn Winnick is Lagertha in Vikings. Third parties

The Vikings saga has six seasons and eighty-nine episodes. It focuses on the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok and his descendants who carry out various raids and invasions in English territory or Gaul. One of the main characters is the queen’s wife, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) who fights like an Amazon and leads her people through the most difficult moments. Mother and warrior. She beautiful, sensual and ruler. She both undertakes a battle or long journey as she takes care of the children. In the series there are other women who show their power and importance to the community.





The myth of the barbarians from the north is dismantled in this series where the female portrait flees from the most traditional schemes. In her sequel, Valhalla, it is the character of Freidis Eriksson (Frida Gustavsson) who gains power as an empowered woman who avenges her own rape and embarks on the adventure as a determined heroine.

5. The assistant (M. Smith, 2021)

An image of ‘The assistant’, with Margaret Qualley RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX / Third Parties

Ten-episode miniseries, based on the autobiographical book by Stephanie Land, about a young mother who leaves home with her three-year-old daughter after suffering abuse. History of resilience surrounded by good feelings and a spirit of separation. She has nothing to support herself beyond a low-paying job as a cleaner. She must overcome obstacles such as the loss of custody of her daughter, but nothing can stop her determination and will. Self-improvement and good attitude in the face of adversity of a very young empowered woman.