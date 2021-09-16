how the Netflix event works for TV series fans

Netflix is about to launch the first major global event dedicated to all fans of the TV series and films in its streaming catalog. Is called Tudum and it is an online meeting that will put fans of the serial and cinematographic world in close contact with the protagonists of their favorite stories who will tell live anecdotes, curiosities and previews on the Netflix titles of which they are protagonists. The appointment is for 25 September with more than 145 stars, from over 70 TV series, from all over the world who will go up on the virtual stage of Tudum for a day full of exclusive news and world premieres.
What’s this Tudum and why is it called that
If you are among those who are wondering what “Tudum” means, we will explain it to you. The title of Netflix’s first big fan event is inspired by the first sound you hear at the start of a Netflix series or movie, the so-called “Tudum” (we’re sure you know what that sound is!). The goal of this initiative is simple: to thank, honor and entertain Netflix fans around the world.
Here the official trailer of Tudum
Where to look Tudum in Italy
The event, in live streaming, will begin at 18:00 Italian time and will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. The programming will also include some special pre-shows dedicated to Korean and Indian series and films, as well as exciting anime content, starting at 2pm on specific channels.
How to co-stream
All Netflix fans are welcome to co-stream on TUDUM.com. (here is a guide on how to do it) and to comment on the event in real time through the Twitch platform.
What to expect from Tudum
Over the course of the three hours of our very first event Tudum More than 145 stars will be involved and over 70 titles will be presented, including some of our most popular recurring series such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Paper House And Cobra Kai, as well as such blockbusters Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many others (full list is available below). Fans will be the first to hear unreleased news and to see previews, new trailers and exclusive clips of Netflix titles during interactive panels and conversations with stars and creatives, which include:
The stars who will participate in the event
Jennifer Aniston
Jonathan Bailey
Jason Bateman
Zazie Beetz
Halle Berry
Millie Bobby Brown
Manolo Cardona
Henry Cavill
John Cho
Lily Collins
Nicola Coughlan
Madhuri Dixit
Idris Elba
Nathalie Emmanuel
Kevin Hart
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Jung Hae-in
Kai
Kim Hee-chul
Regina King
Nick Kroll
Jennifer Lawrence
Ralph Macchio
Jonathan Majors
Adam McKay
Caleb McLaughlin
Álvaro Death
Elsa Pataky
Maite Perroni
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Adam Sandler
Matthias Schweighöfer
Maisa Silva
Lilly Singh
Zack Snyder
Song Kang
Alejandro Speitzer
Omar Sy
Charlize Theron
Kenjiro Tsuda
Finn Wolfhard
and many others
The TV series and films treated
Aggretsuko – Season 4
Miyo – A feline love
In Traves De Mi Ventana
Arcane
Army of Thieves
Black Crab
Big Mouth
Bridgerton
Bright: Samurai Soul
Bruised – Struggle to live
The chestnut man
Cobra Kai
Colin in black and white
Cowboy Bebop
The Crown
Dark desire
De Volta Aos 15
Don’t Look Up
Emily in Paris
Tyler Rake
Finding Anamika
Floor is Lava
The Harder They Fall
Hellbound
Heeramandi
Human Resources
Interceptor
Inside Job
The paper house
The Old Guard
Ozark
Maldivas
My Name
New World
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – The movie
Rebelde
Salvaje rhythm
Red Notice
The Sandman
Sex Education
The Silent Sea
Soy Georgina
Stranger Things
Super thieves
Ultraman: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Vikings: Valhalla
The Witcher
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Young, Famous & African