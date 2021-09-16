how the Netflix event works for TV series fans

Netflix is ​​about to launch the first major global event dedicated to all fans of the TV series and films in its streaming catalog. Is called Tudum and it is an online meeting that will put fans of the serial and cinematographic world in close contact with the protagonists of their favorite stories who will tell live anecdotes, curiosities and previews on the Netflix titles of which they are protagonists. The appointment is for 25 September with more than 145 stars, from over 70 TV series, from all over the world who will go up on the virtual stage of Tudum for a day full of exclusive news and world premieres.

What’s this Tudum and why is it called that

If you are among those who are wondering what “Tudum” means, we will explain it to you. The title of Netflix’s first big fan event is inspired by the first sound you hear at the start of a Netflix series or movie, the so-called “Tudum” (we’re sure you know what that sound is!). The goal of this initiative is simple: to thank, honor and entertain Netflix fans around the world.

Here the official trailer of Tudum

Where to look Tudum in Italy

The event, in live streaming, will begin at 18:00 Italian time and will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channels around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. The programming will also include some special pre-shows dedicated to Korean and Indian series and films, as well as exciting anime content, starting at 2pm on specific channels.

How to co-stream

All Netflix fans are welcome to co-stream on TUDUM.com. (here is a guide on how to do it) and to comment on the event in real time through the Twitch platform.

What to expect from Tudum

Over the course of the three hours of our very first event Tudum More than 145 stars will be involved and over 70 titles will be presented, including some of our most popular recurring series such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Paper House And Cobra Kai, as well as such blockbusters Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many others (full list is available below). Fans will be the first to hear unreleased news and to see previews, new trailers and exclusive clips of Netflix titles during interactive panels and conversations with stars and creatives, which include:

The stars who will participate in the event

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Álvaro Death

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

and many others

The TV series and films treated

Aggretsuko – Season 4

Miyo – A feline love

In Traves De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul

Bruised – Struggle to live

The chestnut man

Cobra Kai

Colin in black and white

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark desire

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Tyler Rake

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

The paper house

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name

New World

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal – The movie

Rebelde

Salvaje rhythm

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super thieves

Ultraman: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous & African