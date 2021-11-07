How the no vax lockdown works in Austria

How does the light and selective lockdown that starts tomorrow, Monday 8 November, in Austria work? Non-vaccinated people will be denied access to restaurants, hotels, nightlife, sports and cultural events according to the so-called 2G rule (Geimpfte und Genesene, literally “vaccinated and cured”). The only exception remains the workplaces, where it will also be possible to access with a negative buffer. From Italy Abrignani (Cts) defines the provision as “important”.

From tomorrow, Monday 8 November, in Austria to the not vaccinated It will be forbidden to enter restaurants and personal care centers, as well as access to nightlife, sports, hotels, cultural events and other leisure time initiatives. They renamed it “lockdown light” and selective, decided by the government to stop the new one wave of the pandemic COVID-19 which is overwhelming the country and its hospital system. “When we get in the car we put on the seat belt, the anti Covid vaccine is our belt”, explained the chancellor Alexander Schallenberg after a meeting held last Friday with the regional administrations to decide what to do. And in the end the prevailed 2G rule (Geimpfte und Genesene), literally “vaccinated and cured”, that is the subjects who will be able to continue to carry out a series of activities without restrictions. “The situation is serious – wrote the Chancellor on Twitter -. It is our responsibility to protect people in Austria. We respond to this responsibility. For this reason we are accelerating the plan developed with local governors. From Monday to 2G”.

What happens in the workplace

The only exception will be the workplaces: the no vax, in fact, will be able to access them but only if in possession of a negative buffer. In addition, the obligation of mask Ffp2 inside shops, museums and libraries. For the moment, the selective lockdown will last for a month in the hope that in the meantime the epidemiological data will improve and the vaccination campaign will resume vigor. Only yesterday 9,943 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, never so many since 13 November 2020, when the previous record of 9586 infections in 24 hours was set. But the first effects are already visible: as reported by the German newspaper Spiegel in the country, where until a few days ago only 64% of the population was completely immunized, below the European average of 67%, file in front of the vaccination centers. According to the ORF study in Vienna, on Saturday at the Austria Center Vienna there were waiting times of up to an hour and a half to receive the inoculation, and the same happened in Salzburg.

Abrignani (Cts): “An important choice for Austria”

Meanwhile, the rest of Europe, where Coronavirus infections are increasing, is also looking to Austria and its decision to enact restrictions only for the unvaccinated. Among these there is also Italy, with Sergio Abrignani, immunologist and member of the Scientific Technical Committee who defined this radical choice “important. It is necessary to understand that we also vaccinate ourselves so as not to infect social and work places”, he said in an interview with The print. And even the experts do not close to such a possibility. For the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti of the University of Genoa “if the cases were to continue to grow and vaccinations instead stop at the current numbers, that is lower than those we need to reach 90% of coverage quickly, I agree on the restrictions for the unvaccinated to accelerate the immunizations “, while for the virogolo Fabrizio Pregliasco “it seems a possible and interesting option that lowers the level of risk in human contacts”.