how the real estate market will go in 2022 – idealista / news

When a new year begins it is customary to draw up a sort of “horoscope” on how the twelve months that have just begun will go. The same is true for real estate; we therefore collected not the astrological forecasts but those data at the hand of the experts in the sector to find out how the real estate market will go in 2022.

Italian residential real estate: forecasts for 2022

The Italian residential real estate market of 2022, according to experts, the positive trend of last year will continue. “For the last quarter of 2021, – he reports Dario Castiglia, CEO & Founder RE / MAX Italy, – we expect a continuation of the expansion trend, albeit with a cautious optimism, due to the worsening of the health situation in Europe. In the coming months, attention will continue to be directed towards initiatives linked to the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and energy efficiency “.

A trend that will continue in 2022? “Considering state incentives (super bonuses) and economic prospects of our country, – continues Castile, – there are the conditions for the positive trend of 2021 to continue in 2022, favored by the now full-blown use of smart working and home working that it will lead people to focus on quality properties with additional spaces for leisure and work from home. We therefore believe that this year’s dynamism will most likely continue for the next one, obviously trusting in a stability of interest rates that are facilitating Italians in buying real estate, not just as a safe haven asset.

“The residential real estate market is about to end the year in a context of growing sales and a slight increase in prices, – he agrees Marco Speretta, General Manager of Gabetti Property Solutions, – thanks to a demand for housing which continues to be well supported ”.

Speretta is also optimistic about the weight that state inventories will have on the 2022 real estate market. “The growth of the sector in 2022 will continue to be sustained, – continues Speretta, – also thanks to the various tax incentives for the redevelopment of buildings and an accommodating European monetary policy. Indeed, with a Eurozone determined to reach pre-pandemic growth levels, it is desirable to assume that the ECB’s policy will also be favorable for the first part of next year, continuing to inject liquidity at very low interest rates, which they will also positively influence the performance of bank loans to households for house purchase. On the other hand, the tax advantage of the incentives for seismic and energy improvement, including the Superbonus 110%, will continue to act as a stimulus to the demand for used homes to be redeveloped ”.

House market in Italian cities

The good performance of the real estate market will have differences in several Italian cities. “Although we do not have the crystal ball, we believe that in the first months of 2022 the national residential market will be stable; – Report Andrea Torassa, founder of Maiora Solutions. – Unlike what we saw last year, when we saw an increase in the cost per square meter in many of the country’s main cities. The results of the analyzes carried out using the EPONA algorithms show, however, that 2022 will also lead to different ones increases in the selling prices of properties, especially in Rome, Trento, Cagliari, L’Aquila, Padua and Udine. These are particularly dynamic cities, unlike Milan, Turin, Bologna or Palermo, where we expect prices per square meter to remain substantially stable “.

Which the trend of real estate prices in different cities Italian? “Bologna is the Italian city where prices rose the most over the last year, – notes Torassa, – even by 27% in the period between January and December 2021. Also in 2021, the growth of Milan and Trento, while Turin remained essentially immobile and, we expect, it will remain so also in this first part of the year. In Naples, where costs per square meter increased by 11% in the year just ended, we expect a decrease, as well as in Florence, Verona and Campobasso, cities already in difficulty in 2021 “.

Rental properties, what will happen to rents in 2022

As for the residential rentals, in 2022 Maiora Solutions foresees a resumption of rents, especially of the smaller sizes, such as one-room and two-room apartments, this mainly due to a greater dynamism of the short-term rental market, for tourist purposes and for temporary stays, especially in large cities. At the same time, rents for large apartments are likely to stabilize.

“We see increased investor interest in the residential for rent, – confirmation Hope by Gabetti, – as a consequence of the new consumption and life behaviors linked to the new forms of multifamily living, such as co-living, serviced apartments, as well as senior living. In addition to these new models, the last year and a half has revealed some changes in housing preferences that could consolidate over the course of 2022 depending on the progress of the pandemic. These concern the search for larger homes and functional cuts, outdoor spaces such as balconies, terraces and gardens, as well as a renewed interest in second homes. Whether or not smart working will continue to play a decisive role: in general, hybrid work would seem to become the most widespread method for most companies, with the consequent need to have a space dedicated to one’s business at home. This trend is favoring the transfer to other places or the return to one’s own city of origin ”.

International real estate market: the sectors to focus on

Regarding international real estate, According to Duff & Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group, a division of Kroll, nearly seven out of 10 real estate professionals (69%) expect real estate transactions to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022. Italy has a even more positive: the Italian respondents who foresee a recovery within the next year reach 72% of the sample.

Paola Ricciardi, Country Managing Director of Duff & Phelps REAG, commented: “The pandemic has had a significant impact on the real estate sector, but thanks to vaccination plans in place around the world, forecasts are starting to improve. Even as new variants of the virus emerge, the market is more optimistic about the future than last year. As concerns about the immediate impact of the pandemic on the real estate sector begin to diminish, we must begin to assess the influence of the virus on the risk of a slowdown in the global and local economy. “

40% of the 2021 sample believe that the logistics will emerge as the best performer in the long run. Among the sectors with the best growth prospects follow the residential (with 24%) e health / life sciences (with 21%). Optimism towards the development of logistics comes Italy also confirmed: 39% of respondents believe that that sector has the most promising potential to emerge in the post-pandemic, while 28% focus on residential.

One percent of global respondents believe the industry hospitality / hotel may emerge as the strongest from the crisis. As for the space sector for offices, the general opinion is oriented towards optimism. Despite the growth in remote working, in fact, 61% of the sample think that the average levels of employment will drop by a range between 1% and 10% in 2022 and 14% expect that employment will return to pre-COVID levels. 19. A quarter of respondents (25%) believe that employment will decline by more than 10%.

An analysis that also sees Savills IM in agreement. “Looking forward to next year, we believe that”beds and shedsWill continue to be in high demand, he notes Kiran Patel, Global CIO and Deputy Global CEO, Savills IM. “Given the very low yields of the warehouses logistic and traditional industrials, investors will look to segments such as urban logistics, last mile, cold and light-industrial. We expect the market to polarize offices with strong investor interest in prime real estate. In residential, scalable and operationally light segments such as Multi-family, Student Housing and RSA they promise adequate returns commensurate with the risk “.

How much does investing in real estate make in 2022

Going to analyze the 2022 real estate yield forecasts, Duff & Phelps REAG sees 23% of the sample interviewed in their survey believe that their increase is possible, 48% that they remain unchanged and 29% that they decrease. The Italian data show that half of the respondents expect unchanged returns for 2022, 28% bet on their increase, while 22% indicate a decline.

Second Jessica Hardman, Head of European Real Estate Portfolio Management at Dws, “Real estate as an asset class remains attractive in an environment of near or sub-zero real returns, with two particularly promising trends: in the residential market, affordable and sustainable housing and in the office market, the trend towards modern and respectful offices. environment that meet the needs of the Next Generation (Next Gen Prime Office) “.

What returns are possible therefore? According to Hardman, in the sustainable and affordable construction industry, total returns of 5 to 6 percent per year are possible. This represents 0.5-1.5 percentage points higher than the average yields achievable for residential properties. For office properties in the Next Gen Prime Office segment, the outlook is even better, with expected returns of 7 to 9 percent annually, 3.5 to 5.5 percentage points above the average yields achievable in the segment as a whole.