how the rules change – Corriere.it

Here is where the strengthened is still needed and where you can enter freely. Where is the Ffp2 needed

The state of emergency ends on March 31st. The new government decree, which landed in the Official Gazette, marks a long-awaited turning point because it returns to citizens almost all the freedoms suspended due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The new rules come into force on 1 April. And from 1 May you will be able to stay freely outdoors and indoors without having a green pass.



Here are the new rules in force from 1 to 30 April which establish where to have the reinforced green pass and where the basic green pass will suffice.

Green pass Reinforced green pass



To obtain it, you must have completed the vaccination cycle, or have been cured of the virus for less than six months.

Basic green pass



It is obtained with the vaccine, with healing and with the negative antigenic buffer (valid for 48 hours) or molecular (valid for 72 hours).

Restaurants and bars Outdoor restaurants and bars



From April 1st, the reinforced green pass will no longer be necessary to sit at the tables of an open-air bar or restaurant. The certificate will be required only in case of parties in the club and other initiatives involving gatherings.

Indoor restaurants and bars



From 1st to 30th April to consume in bars and restaurants indoors it will be necessary to present at least the basic green pass, which is also obtained with a negative pad. The rule also applies to canteens and continuous catering on a contractual basis.

Local public transport and school bus Until March 31, to get on buses and subway cars and other means of local public transport, the reinforced green pass is required, which is obtained with healing and vaccine.

From 1 to 30 April, however, the basic green pass, which is also obtained with the pad, is sufficient.

From 1 to 30 April it remains the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask to travel on board the school means of transport dedicated to primary and secondary school students of first and second grade.

Trains, planes, ships From 1 to 30 April to travel on planes, trains, ships and buses for long-term competition, the basic green certificate, which is also obtained with the swab, is sufficient.

Shops Until March 31st, the basic green pass obligation remains for shops that do not sell basic necessities (such as groceries and pharmacies). From 1 April it will be possible to enter all stores without showing any certification, but until 30 April you will need a mask (including surgical).

Hotels From April 1st no certificate will be required to stay in hotels and accommodation facilities. The reinforced green pass remains mandatory for the wellness areas, indoor swimming pools and changing rooms until April 30th.

Shows and stadiums To attend the outdoor shows and sporting events and competitions from April 1st to 30th you need the basic green pass which is obtained with healing, vaccine or tampon. The Ffp2 mask is mandatory.

For public participation in indoor shows in cinemas, theaters and concert halls, a reinforced green pass is required until 30 April. It is also mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask.

For sporting events and competitions in indoor gyms, structures and sports halls, the obligation to have a reinforced green pass remains until April 30th.

Swimming pools and gyms Until April 30, to attend swimming pools, gyms, swimming centers and wellness centers indoors, even within accommodation facilities and to enter the changing rooms and showers, the reinforced green pass is required, which is not obtained with a tampon but only with healing and vaccine. Accompanying persons who are not self-sufficient due to age or disability are excluded from the certification obligation.

Team sports Team and contact sports To practice team and contact sports, the reinforced green pass will be mandatory until April 30th.

Hairdressers and beauty centers From 1 April the green pass will no longer be required for hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons and beauty centers.

Banks and post offices Free access from 1 April also in banks, public offices and post offices. Cable cars and gondola lifts For cable cars, chair lifts and covered gondola lifts, the Ffp2 mask is mandatory.

Public competitions and visits to prisoners From 1 to 30 April you can access public competitions and public and private training courses even with the basic green pass (vaccine, healing or tampon).

From 1 to 30 April to visit inmates in prisons, including minors, a negative swab is enough (green pass base).

Conferences, cultural centers, game rooms To participate in conferences and congresses, it is necessary to present the reinforced green pass until April 30th.

The reinforced green pass is also required until April 30 for cultural centers, social and recreational centers for activities that take place indoors and with the exception of educational centers for children, including summer centers and related catering activities.

For the activities that take place in the gambling halls, betting halls, bingo halls and casinos, a reinforced green pass is required until April 30th.

Discos and parties To enter the clubs, dance halls and discos it will be necessary, until April 30, to have a reinforced green pass. The discos return to full capacity. Surgical mask required, which can be removed on the dance floor.

For all indoor parties resulting from and not consequent to civil or religious ceremonies that take place indoors, the reinforced green pass is mandatory until 30 April, which is not obtained with a tampon but only with healing and vaccine.

Positives and quarantines Positive



It remains the prohibition of mobility from their home or residence to people subjected to the measure of isolation as they test positive to SARS-CoV-2, until the ascertainment of recovery.

The isolation comes out of the negative result of a rapid or molecular antigen test carried out also in private centers authorized by us. In the latter case, the transmission, also electronically, to the territorially competent prevention department of the report, with a negative result, determines the termination of the isolation regime. Close contacts



From 1 April the regime applies to the “close contacts” of the positives self-surveillance, consisting in the obligation to wear FFP2 type respiratory protection devices indoors o in the presence of gatherings up to the tenth day following the date of the last close contact with confirmed positive subjects and to carry out a rapid or molecular antigen test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, even at private centers authorized by us, at the first onset of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact.