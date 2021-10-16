how the singer has changed over the years

Born in Saint Michael on February 20, 1988, Rihanna has long since added several professional labels to that of singer. The artist, who moved to the United States from Barbados at the age of 16, is a true entrepreneur and one of the most influential women in the world. The musical universe will always be part of her and she will probably never say goodbye to him. However, many things have changed since “Pon de Replay”, Her first big hit single, which ranked second on the Billboard Hot 100. So here’s how Rihanna’s life has changed over time.

Rihanna’s life

His childhood can only be severely marked by his father’s drug addiction. Her parents divorced when she was only 14. She grew up listening to reggae music, creating almost a musical bubble, so as to face the school life, characterized by episodes of bullying. He started singing at the age of 7, later studying at the Combermere School, where he formed a musical trio. She was 15 at the time and was introduced to producer Evan Rogers. A year later she found herself in Connecticut with her mother, showing up at Rogers’ house, which Rihanna has been following for a long time. Carl Sturken’s help was fundamental, he followed her in the recording of four demos, including “Pon de Replay”.

Rihanna’s career

There are eight albums released from 2005 to today, with the ninth particularly awaited by fans. Four years of musical silence, mainly due to his many commitments in other work fields:

Music of the Sun, 2005

A Girl Like Me, 2006

Good Girl Gone bad, 2007

Rated R, 2009

Loud, 2010

Talk That Talk, 2011

Unapologetic, 2012

Anti, 2016

Her talent allowed her to collect nine Grammy Awards, thirteen American Music Awards, two BRIT Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, eight People’s Choice Awards and four MTV Europe Music Awards.

In 2006 she made her debut as an actress. It is only a cameo in “Girls in the ball – All or nothing”, but it is the first step towards a world that seems to intrigue her a lot. After six years, in 2012, he is present in the cast of “Battleship”. A year later he agrees to play himself in a cameo for “Let’s Get It Over”. Audiences particularly appreciate her in Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”, in which she stars alongside Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan. In 2018 she is in an all-female cast in “Ocean’s 8”, with actresses such as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, finally wants it for his “Guava Island”.

Everything changes radically in 2017, the year in which Rihanna launches Fenty Beauty, its first line of cosmetics, in collaboration with LVMH. In 2019, continuing with the agreement signed, it presents its first luxury Madison, Fenty. She is therefore the first black entrepreneur to create her own line within the Parisian group. Everything she touches seems to turn gold and in 2019 she turns out to be the richest female artist in the world, according to Forbes, who credits her with a fortune of around $ 600 million.

Rihanna’s private life

Rihanna’s fans are particularly interested in her private life. Many have a real obsession for her, to the point that the artist has repeatedly stressed the difficulty of being able to carry on a private life with so much pressure on her shoulders. Everyone watches her and, on the web, many indulge in cruel comments about her weight changes. A story that has been going on for years now.

As for her relationships, after briefly dating Josh Hartnett, she was in a relationship with Chris Brown, who is denounced for mistreatment and violence by the singer in 2009. After a few months, however, Rihanna preferred to withdraw the charges. On the flirting front there is that of 2010 with Drake, who seemed particularly attached to her. The two remained friends and in 2014 and 2016 there seem to have been some brief flashbacks.

Since 2017 she has been in a romantic relationship with Hassan Jameel, Saudi businessman. After almost three years of history, however, Rihanna is single again. The two said goodbye, despite the many marriage rumors circulated in 2019.