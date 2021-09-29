how the social network that earns users works

OnlyFans: how does the website / social network made famous in recent months by celebrities like Bella Thorne and used above all by adult movie stars.

All crazy for OnlyFans… or almost! Day after day the users who use this with great frequency are growing social network, or website, created to allow creators of to gain thanks to its contents. A platform used by adult movie stars, but which was not born with the intention of sharing only risque material. Let’s find out together what it is and how does it work this new social.

OnlyFans: what it is and how much you earn

OnlyFans is a social network, not available via app for now, which allows creators to share video-photographic material with their fans. In fact, to be able to see the contents of your favorite, it is not enough to follow him, but it is necessary to submit a subscription, which can be monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly. The minimum price for a subscription is 10 euros, but it can also go up to 100 dollars.

To increase the earningsthen, creators can also propose content to their followers special or customized, paid individually from 5 to 100 dollars. Content that can also be requested by the same user and possibly accepted or rejected by the creator. Thanks to this mechanism, there are characters able to earn even several thousand dollars a month through OnlyFans (which still retains 20% of the revenues).

OnlyFans and the Bella Thorne case

Although born in 2016 with the aim of allowing any creator to make money with their products, in recent times OnlyFans has risen to the headlines for becoming a sort of lifeline for movie stars. for adults, a sector in serious crisis since the advent of free and pirated sites on the Internet. However, it is worth pointing out that this is not an adult site, but a social platform like many others.

To dramatically increase the fame of OnlyFans in recent months was also the arrival on the site of some stars of international importance. Among many, he did discuss Bella Thorne. The 23-year-old former Disney starlet, also famous in Italy for being Benjamin Mascolo’s girlfriend, earned in just one day a million dollars from subscribers, and over two million in the first week.

Huge sums, much larger than the other creators, which have attracted a lot of criticism from colleagues. In fact, many who live with OnlyFans have accused Thorne of having wanted to play with the social network even if she does not actually need extra earnings. For this and other reasons, after a few weeks the singer and actress chose to delete her account, also apologizing to her fans. The result? An incredible increase of popularity for a social network that continues to grow day by day. Below is the presentation of Tyler Posey, one of the stars on the site:

