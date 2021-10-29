how the starred restaurant in Rome is made

The photo of Angelina Jolie having dinner in front of the Colosseum has already been around the world, enhancing the indissoluble relationship between Rome and the Cinema. Eating in front of one of the most iconic views of Italy in the world is certainly the cinematographic dream of many and to do so Angelina Jolie has chosen a well-known starred restaurant in Rome. Let’s find out some details of the breathtaking location.

Angelina Jolie at the Aroma Restaurant in Rome with the ched Giuseppe Di Iorio

Angelina Jolie’s appearance in Rome coincides with the closing of the Rome Film Fest and leaves the capital wrapped in a cloud of Hollywood dream. The photo of the American actress having dinner in front of the Colosseum has in fact already been around the world, enhancing the indissoluble relationship between Rome and the Cinema.

A dinner in the Colosseum at the Aroma restaurant in Rome

Eating in front of one of the most iconic and breathtaking views of Italy in the world is certainly the dream of many and to do so Angelina Jolie chose a well-known starred restaurant in Rome. This is theAroma restaurant, led by chef Giuseppe Di Iorio, which welcomes guests in the historic Palazzo Manfredi, on a spectacular terrace overlooking the Imperial Forums and the Colosseum.

A starred restaurant in the heart of the history of Rome

The Aroma Restaurant is located on the top floor of Palazzo Manfredi. The historic building, a few steps from the Imperial Forums and the Colosseum, is today a magnificent five-star luxury hotel owned by the Count Goffredo Manfredi. Palazzo Manfredi is located in the heart of the capital and boasts an ancient history. The building stands on the grounds of four barracks of the Imperial Rome, with lodgings and a gym for the gladiators who performed in the Colosseum.

Palazzo Manfredi near the Imperial Forums and the Colosseum in Rome

Conte Manfredi has been the owner of the property since 2002 but Palazzo Manfredi was designed atarchitect Giovanni Battista Mola in the 17th century as a Casino of the Evangelisti Family.

Subsequently the history of the building is linked to Venerable Brotherhood of the Holy Trinity of Pilgrims and Convalescents and subsequently to the noble Guidi family who in the eighteenth century promoted an important renovation of the building, transformed into their hunting lodge. The area was in fact known as “Guidi Garden“.

The Aroma restaurant room in Rome

Today Palazzo Manfredi is a 5 star hotel L, from the same group as the hotel Tragara of Capri. The interiors are furnished with taste and contemporary style. The pride of the building is its panoramic terrace where the Aroma restaurant stands, welcoming guests, such as Angelina Jolie, in an elegant and sophisticated environment.