How the third dose works for those aged 40 to 60 from December: who should do it and where

Third dose for 15 million Italians starting from December 1st. Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced in the Chamber that the government is ready to kick off the booster vaccination for the age group between 40 and 60 years. It also announced that the duration of validity of the Green pass will be revised according to the recall of the vaccine. While it is very likely that the hub vaccines need to reopen. The booster option will start six months after the second dose. Everyone will use messenger Rna vaccines, namely Pfizer and Moderna. The 8 million 50-year-olds and 7 million 40-year-olds will join the 20 million over 60s awaiting the third immunization.

Booster, the calendar for the over 40s

«The third dose is absolutely strategic for the vaccination campaign: we are 83.7% of people who have completed the vaccination cycle. The call to date has been offered at 2.4 million. We started with immunocompromised, frail, sanitary, over 60 and those who have had J&J who can have boosters after six months, “Speranza said yesterday at Montecitorio. Also advancing the proposal to make it mandatory for health professionals. From 18 September, the date of the beginning, the administration of the third doses has taken a rhythm of one hundred thousand injections per day. But the commissioner structure of commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo expects to triple the speed between December and February. That way, predict today The print, to complete the third dose operation at all it would take about 100 days and would end between February and March.

Currently, the schedule of the third dose for the over 60, the immunosuppressed and the frail has seen the offer of administration to six million people, or those who have made the second booster within six months. 40%, he explains today Republic, accepted but with strong territorial differences. In Valle d’Aosta only 16.9% of those entitled are immunized, Basilicata is at 17%. Calabria is just over 18% while Puglia has 24% of calls and Sicily 30%. The virtuous regions are instead Molise (82.7%), Piedmont (65.6%), Umbria (59.2%) and Campania (52.2%). With the 40-60 class at the start, the audience doubles. As of December 1, up to 3.3 million vaccines will be needed as this is the number of people in that age group who completed first and second doses between December 2020 and June 2021.

Who can receive the recall

And that’s not all, given that another 3 million people will arrive at the end of December. While in January 2022 5.5 million individuals will be able to request the recall. Where is it? Probably in the big ones hub vaccines that in the meantime had been closed by the Regions while the demand for first and second doses was decreasing. The commissioner structure says that 2,900 vaccination points are currently in operation, but the ASL polyclinics have also entered the account, which have replaced the hub. But large centers fell by 30%. And some will have to be reopened. Currently, all over 60s, those who have received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, all health system operators (doctors, nurses, socio-health workers, etc.) and those who work in RSA can receive the recall.

Immunosuppressed, on the other hand, receive an additional dose which is administered at least 28 days after the second. For the third dose, he still explains today Republic, each Region will organize itself independently. There will be those who will send messages to convene the interested parties, while in others it will be necessary to book. The booster can also be offered at the pharmacy. A halved dosage is envisaged for Pfizer and Moderna (after the administration of a full dose at the beginning of the campaign to 30-40 thousand elderly people according to the Report). Comirnaty has in fact 30 micrograms of active ingredient. Moderna has 100. Heterologous vaccination was studied at the time of the problems with AstraZeneca and the immune response was defined as very good.

The third, fourth and fifth dose?

The side effects of the third dose are the same as the first two. The most frequent are arm pain, fever, bone pain and headache for a few days. The lymph nodes in the arm may also swell for a few days. The third dose is used for the decrease in antibodies and for the increase in infections among vaccinated people observed in recent months. Although scientific studies are beginning to support the fact that vaccines continue to perform a protective function even one year after the second dose. In Israel, where the campaign for the third dose has already started, the epidemic has returned under control after the administration of the booster to 4 million citizens out of a total of 9.2.

Will it be time for the fourth and fifth doses after the third dose? Although today it is too early to give an answer, there are those who argue that the immunity of the third dose can last even for 5 or 10 years and those who believe that the arrival of new variants may require the updating of vaccines every year, as happens today for the flu. Finally, even subjects immunized with a vaccine not authorized in the European Union (such as Sputnik or the Chinese) can receive a booster dose with an m-Rna preparation in the dosages authorized for the booster. And the Corriere della Sera writes today that after the maximum term of 6 months from the completion of the primary course with a vaccine not authorized by EMA, as well as in case of failure to complete the same, it is possible to proceed with a complete primary vaccine course with mRNA vaccine.

