how the UK is doing

Exactly one year ago, the United Kingdom began its independent life of the European Union. It seems like a distant memory but on Christmas Eve last year an agreement on Brexit was reached between Brussels and London, thus avoiding the chaos of a No Deal. But how are things going 12 months after the divorce? Critics of the choice of farewell to the EU predicted that ports would plunge into chaos, that trucks would turn Kent into a giant parking lot, that supermarkets would run out of food, factories without components, and that tourism would go away. in pieces. Except for relatively short periods none of these catastrophic events have come true.

But not even the UK has become the promised land and economic giant that Boris Johnson and the leavers promised to voters. From an economic point of view, at least at the moment, the balance can be said to be rather negative, but we must consider that the coronavirus pandemic has certainly not simplified things for the British, indeed it could not have come at a worse time for them. How to measure the results of Brexit? As the Financial Times points out, one of the simplest measures to assess Brexit is to look at the UK’s overall performance from the June 2016 referendum to date. Since then, the country’s growth has lagged behind both the United States and the euro zone. The island’s gross domestic product was 3.9 percent higher in the third quarter of 2021 than in the second quarter of 2016. But over the same period, however, the Eurozone produced 6.2 percent growth and the United States by 10.6 per cent.

Less trade with the EU

Since the farewell, despite the trade agreement, the UK has been selling and buying much less than the rest of Europe, which used to be its main market, and some industries have been significantly affected, admits the Telegraph, a newspaper that has always been pro Brexit. The Office for National Statistics estimated in July that compared to a 2018 baseline, monthly exports to the EU were £ 1.7 billion per month below the level would have been without farewell, and imports they were £ 3 billion lower. These are important figures, which not even the strongest supporters of farewell can deny. But at the same time, the City, in terms of finance and other services, for the first time is selling more in the United States than in the EU. In legal services, where the UK is second only to the US globally, it has recorded a surplus of £ 5.6 billion in the past year.

Lack of manpower

Between Covid and new and stricter immigration rules, the main problem was the lack of unskilled labor, the one the country wanted to keep out, which however caused quite a few problems, especially in supply, given the lack of drivers who it has brought problems to gas stations and supermarkets, with images of dry gas stations going around the world. At the moment London is trying to make up for it with temporary work visas for these categories, while as regards the immigration of highly skilled workers, things seem to be going better. Jonathan Portes, a professor at King’s College London, argued that “skilled work visas are substantially on the rise since the pre-pandemic period and, in particular, health and assistance visas have seen a huge increase.” and that since Brexit “there has been a rapid reorientation of the national health service from EU to non-EU workers”.

Free trade agreements

One of the points Johnson insisted on in the Leave campaign was that London could make trade deals independently of Brussels. Among the most important in the last year, the country has concluded a trade agreement with Australia, reached one in principle with New Zealand and started negotiations to join the global and progressive agreement for the transpacific partnership (CPTPP). linking the economies of Asia, the Pacific and the Americas. Talks on tailor-made agreements with Canada, Mexico and India are expected to begin next year. In all, it has signed trade agreements and agreements in principle with 69 states in all, but most are “rollover” agreements, ie they copy the terms of the agreements that the UK already had when it was a member of the Union, rather than creating new advantages. And as the Times points out, the economic impact of these deals was less impressive than the rhetoric that accompanied them. For example, the most optimistic estimates suggest that the deal with Australia will increase GDP by around £ 2.3 billion or 0.08 percent by 2035, while the deal with New Zealand will boost the economy. of the United Kingdom by only 0.01 per cent. Small change for a country like Great Britain.

The advantage of hands free

But Johnson dealt a big blow with the Aukus, the anti-China strategic pact with the US and Australia, which allowed the country to wrest from France an agreement worth about 60 billion (together with the United States) for the construction of submarines. nuclear power, an agreement that Paris had signed with Canberra and which the latter then tore up. With London still in the Twenty-eight club, such a setback to an ally would not have been possible. Hands-free generals have served Johnson on several occasions, not least the coronavirus pandemic, with London managing to make deals with pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and AstraZeneca that have enabled him to get many more vaccines much faster. compared to Europe.

More shadows than lights at the moment

In short, the balance is of light and shadow (more shadows than lights) and let’s not forget that there are still various unresolved issues, such as the age-old problem of Northern Ireland, with the stipulated pact that is creating many problems due to the return controls on goods on the Irish coasts, and the frictions on fishing rights with France that do not seem to ease, but only time will tell if the British bet was really risky and will be paid dearly, or will bring the promised wealth. Or maybe, all in all, it won’t really change things that much either in one way or the other.