how the uncensored social network works

OnlyFans is a paid site where users fans they subscribe to unlock photos and videos posted by users content creators. The platform that revolutionized porn and not only. This is how OnlyFans works.

How OnlyFans works: users

OnlyFans it’s a platform born in 2016 that allows users to create their own channel where they can post selected content accessible only to subscribers.

The audience of users of OnlyFans is divided into two:

content creators, content creators: people who create a channel to broadcast videos or photos;

subscribers: willing to pay a monthly or annual fee to unblock posts published by content creators.

In short, a platform in clear contrast to the world of free-only apps and social networks to which we are all too accustomed.

This space welcomes life coaches, cooks, personal trainers, nutritionists. But the trend that is the most popular by far that of porn.

The platform was fast occupied by professionals and professionals of the porn industry: the content created by these users is the most popular and the most profitable.

According to Post, OnlyFans literally revolutionized the porn industry, changing the working conditions of people working in the sector for the better, which after the advent of the internet has never recovered:

“For several months OnlyFans became the main source of revenues for many actresses and porn actors, even very famous in the sector, who in some cases have completely abandoned the traditional porn industry, for years accused of giving bad trade union and economic treatment to the actors “(Post)

How OnlyFans works and how much it costs

How OnlyFans works: costs

The platform earns by taking a percentage of the revenue from individual accounts. OnlyFans withholds 20% of earnings, while the rest remains with the content author.

For subscribers, on the other hand, it depends on the subscriptions they decide to subscribe.

As the Post, the subscription formula can be monthly or yearly. The cost is variable from $ 5 a month to $ 50.