How the US and the EU could respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

In political conflicts it is always difficult to know when the point of no return has been reached. The showdown between Russia, Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community is no less. For example, the total decision-making opacity of the Kremlin contributes to clouding the judgment: it is difficult to say with certainty what Moscow’s intentions are, some even doubt that Vladimir Putin has thrown the glove at the United States and the European Union having a precise idea of ​​this he wants to get.

In these hours we can at most talk about the conditions that the Russian armed forces will have to meet in order to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. The Russian army has doubled its presence on the borders between the two states, bringing the number of tactical battalions deployed to 60. Russian troops would be able to go into action from the end of the month, once the transfer of the logistic units from the eastern and central military districts (Siberia) is finished.

But the uncertainty about Russian intentions is complementary to that about the actual Western ability to react. Nobody seems to believe that a single NATO soldier will be sacrificed in order for Kharkiv to remain Ukrainian, and there is no consensus on the possibility of supplying Kiev with weapons and ammunition in the event of war. What is clear is that much of Western efforts will focus on maintaining unity among allies, even in the face of military escalation.

Financial sanctions and the return of the United States

Liana Fix, Resident Fellow at the German Marshall Fund in Washington DC, explains that “the United States appears to take the possibility of military action much more seriously than Europe”, an impression that confirms perceptions of which European states are alarmed. by aggressive Russian politics.

Capitals such as Warsaw or Vilnius have always bet on the American ability to respond more forcefully to threats from the Kremlin than its Western European allies; now that the allies will have to consider possible responses to an invasion, it is the United States that has proposed the most painful sanctions on the Russian economy.

The statement public officials of the Biden administration (and the State Department), as well as the legislative work in Congress, seem to indicate that military actions by Moscow will be met with a complete expulsion of the Russian Federation from the financial markets: we are talking for now a ban on doing business with Russian banks, exclusion from the Swift system for international payments and other measures of this caliber.

But how likely is it that these “sanctions from hell”, How have they been graciously renamed, are they actually imposed? The US response to a military crisis in Europe is subject to three conditions: First of all, the measures will have to be strong enough to signal US willingness and ability to foresee a huge cost in defense of its allies.

Secondly, economic sanctions are a weapon that “ticks” a little more each time they are used, because the country that suffers them adapts its economic system accordingly: after years of sanctions, the measures today in discussion would really be a last resort in the financial field, and it is clear that further escalations can no longer be reacted only with economic measures.

Ultimately, these measures will require a strong consensus between the United States and its European allies, who also risk bearing the costs of this reprisal and will have to cooperate in implementing this strong option.

Abandonment anxieties

Rather than elaborating a common policy, in recent months transatlantic relations seem to have prioritized the intent to signal unity among allies. In part it is due to the need to counter Russian perceptions of the effective role of the European Union and NATO in Europe: the two organizations are essentially seen as emanations of American power, vassals who ultimately respond to the political priorities set by Washington.

The failure of the Minsk II peace agreement and the untimely death of the “Normandy format” – with which Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany have attempted to mediate an end to the war in Donbass – is also linked to Moscow’s desire to skip the intermediary and deal directly with those who, according to the Kremlin, can do good and bad times in Europe.

This is not a problem that affects only the Russians. The anxiety that an agreement can be reached behind the backs of the Europeans is revived every time bilateral meetings take place between US and Russian officials, causing discontent in national capitals and in Brussels. The communication short-circuit of Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union in foreign policy, is exemplary: after having warned Russia and the United States, in recent days no one has spent more time than him to ensure that maximum coordination is underway between Brussels and Washington, despite having occupied in an ineffective way that “place at the negotiating table” so coveted at the end of December.

When in doubt, join us

The United States has done (and will) everything to combat this perception. Liana Fix explains that “coordination between the United States and Europe is at the center of the American agenda, especially on the issue of sanctions. The idea is to try to have the same message from all the actors: the French presidency of the EU, the Polish presidency of the OSCE, Brussels and NATO ».

The common front serves to prevent Russia from digging a furrow among the allies. But the Biden administration has a genuine interest in creating a close-knit relationship with a united Europe, which sooner or later will also need to be mobilized in the political confrontation with China.

However, it is impossible not to see the cost of this policy. By flaunting “deference to allies,” as Chris Miller wrote in Foreign Affairs, Washington has de facto renounced a credible response against Russia.

Nothing seems to indicate today that the European allies are willing to take on a far-reaching political strategy. On the sidelines of the Brest summit, Josep Borrell announced that Brussels would begin working on a common position on Russia, indicating that, even in the face of a possible invasion, there is no real European consensus beyond sanctions. This is quite in line with the policy pursued to date, which has served more to demonstrate Europe’s ability to act commonly rather than using this tool to pursue a strategy.

To all this must be added the positions of individual Member States, many of which are unwilling to take strong positions. One above all, Germany. Berlin is paying for a political vision that puts stability at all costs above the defense of other international norms.

As people close to the leadership of one of the governing parties explain, “Europe is currently surrounded by trouble spots in every direction. Keeping the EU away from the flames is our political responsibility ”, regardless of the cost that this may have in the medium term.

Precisely in the name of the allied unit it is at least probable that if the German stubbornness on Nord Stream 2 persists, the United States will do little or nothing to force Germany to shelve the project.

On the eve of a possible invasion, there is therefore only one certainty: the West will react united. The contents of this reaction, the modalities of the retaliation and the long-term strategy to manage the return of war between states in Europe, however, remain hidden by a big question mark.

Of course, it is entirely possible that an armed conflict is what it takes to convince Europeans to throw their hearts over the obstacle and react decisively to Russian pressure. But international relations theory tells us that the risk of conflict increases exponentially in a regime of uncertainty: if both sides send confused signals about their resolve, the greater the risk that one side will take too much risk.

At the same time, it is not certain that there is certainty of the actual risk that a policy runs appeasement. It is possible that in the event of an invasion, which would definitively upset at least part of the post-war order, European indecision will endanger more than is associated with the destiny of the Ukrainian state.