how the video game industry turned difficulty into business

There was a time when getting stuck in a game could take months of trial and error until you find the solution. A key moment for an expanding industry that, through today’s surreal experiments, sought to monetize their work beyond the sale of the game.

Long before we surrendered to the SEO of tricks on the internet, YouTube was filled with walkthroughs without comments, and even before magazines used guides as a claim, it was the game developers themselves who tried turn difficulty into business.

The lunar logic that printed money

It is not the first time that we have collected the term lunar logic here, the mechanics that turned the puzzles of the graphic adventures of our childhood into a nightmare harder than a Malenia to the bars of speed.

Now back on everyone’s lips thanks to the return of the Monkey Island saga, the difficulty of those devilish puzzles, whose lack of logic led to the aforementioned term -because only a Martian would be able to understand the solution-, has reminded us of a of the strangest fashions that the medium has experienced throughout its history.

Flagged for the Mountain range of yesteryear and the Machiavellian mind of its designers, the company behind classics like King’s Quest, Goblins or Leisure Suit Larry saw in those puzzles not only an opportunity for games to last longer for users, but also a juicy business opportunity.

If players were getting bogged down in challenges like having to place a butterfly next to a lamp to create a butterfly effect that would make it rain in the future to steal some poor guy’s clothes, what better way to take advantage of the situation than by charging them for the solution.





Keep going for 4 euros

With a price that moved up to 20 dollars, the equivalent of about 40 dollars –36 euros– according to inflation, from Sierra they began to market a collection of guides and clue books that you could find in the usual stores or by mail order -the Amazon of the 90s-.

However, that was not the most lucrative experiment that occurred to the company, nor was it the one that lasted the longest. From the late 1980s to the early 2000s, companies like Sierra, Nintendo or Lucasarts they grabbed hotlines to quell their fans’ desperation and pocket some serious bucks in the process.

With calls moving at a cost of between 0.50 and 2 dollars per minutedouble according to inflation up to almost 4 euros at the current exchange rate, answering machines and telemarketers with a library of manuals told you how to proceed as immediately as possible.





More than a decade later, games such as Half-Life or Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic still collected in manuals and disks those help lines hoping to scratch the last income before the internet and its Universal Hint System ended up ruining the business.

It may not be the cleanest of all those who have passed through the industry, but it is certainly one of the most curious of that time and one that players remember – surprisingly – with more affection.