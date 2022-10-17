How The Walking Dead Season 11 Will Team Maggie And Negan For The Spinoff

The Walking Dead will be back with the final eight episodes of season 11 on AMC. And as fans prepare to say their goodbyes, the series will resolve Maggie and Negan’s story and likely bring them together for a tragic reason.

The Walking Deadthe broadcast network’s zombie drama AMC which debuted in 2010 as a television adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comics, will conclude its story with the final eight episodes of season 11 hitting the network sometime in the fall of 2022. The show will wrap up the arcs of each of their characters, but those of Maggie and Negan will continue in their own spin-off, Isle of the Dead.

Maggie and Negan could start working together on The Walking Dead finale

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Y Lauren Cohaninterpreters of Maggie and Negan on The Walking Dead, will continue their story in the spin-off series that will premiere on AMC in 2023. The characters have been enemies since season 7 of the series after the former villain murdered with a bat to Glenn.

Since then, Negan has become Maggie’s target. Four seasons of The Walking Dead have passed since then and so far neither of them have died. Fans shouldn’t expect that to happen with AMC’s series finale, on the contrary, they’ll probably get a chance to see them united for a cause.

The Walking Dead returns for its final eight episodes this fall, and the series has a task ahead of it. The original drama in the hit franchise will lay the groundwork for what’s to come for Maggie and Negan in the spin-off Isle of the Dead, set in a zombie-infested New York.

A common theory is that Hershel will be kidnapped, and Negan will work with Maggie to save her son in The Walking Dead spin-off.

But what could happen at the end of The Walking Dead for Negan to earn redemption from Maggie? Keep in mind that the series will need to create a compelling reason for Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s characters to embark on a mission in New York.