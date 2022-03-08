How the war in Ukraine could harm the recovery of tourism

Putin: a nuclear threat to the world and Ukraine? 9:26

(CNN) — This was supposed to be a year of recovery for the tourism travel industry, hit hard by the global coronavirus pandemic. But the war in Ukraine sparked by the Russian invasion may have changed that.

After two years of travel disruption due to ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, airlines and tour operators are once again bracing for closed skies, cancellations and a cloud of uncertainty over international travel.

So far, more than 30 countries have closed their airspace to Russia, and Moscow has reacted in kind. The Russian Civil Aviation Authority announced that it has closed its airspace to carriers from at least 37 countries as of Tuesday. The airspace over Ukraine, Moldova and parts of Belarus also remains closed.

The impact of the war in Ukraine on tourism

In the short term, this means canceling flights or rerouting air routes. But the long-term consequences for the travel industry could be far more far-reaching. Here’s why:

Rise in oil will increase travel prices

World crude oil prices rose above $110 a barrel on Wednesday as investors fear Russian energy exports will be limited or halted as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

These price increases will make any type of trip more expensive. Coupled with potentially longer air routes needing more fuel as they negotiate closed Russian airspace, higher prices will eventually have to trickle down to the consumer.

Europe’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, has said rerouting to Asia will cost “single digits of millions of euros” a month. Lufthansa Chief Financial Officer Remco Steenbergen told reporters during the company’s earnings presentation on Thursday that it will have to raise ticket prices to compensate for higher fuel prices and other costs.

An increase in tariffs could lead to a drop in demand, which is bad news for an industry that is already struggling to make up for pandemic-related losses, not to mention inflation.

Security fears could affect tourism

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has warned of a “high risk” for civil aircraft flying near the Ukrainian border. The airspace over Russia, Belarus, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova is also on the risk list.

EFSA doubled the size of the alert zone around Ukraine on Friday, fearing “medium-range missiles could penetrate controlled airspace.” The agency added that “in particular, there is a risk of both intentionally targeting and misidentifying civilian aircraft.”

EFSA’s warning will not be taken lightly after Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people. Investigators said the missile that brought the plane down was fired from a launcher belonging to Russia’s 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade.

For many travelers and crew members already spooked by coronavirus concerns, the thought of flying anywhere near a conflict zone may be too much.

“Destinations close to Russia are likely to suffer as consumers will fear the approach of war, although this is irrational as there is no declared threat from Russia,” Olivier Ponti, vice president of Outlook, told CNN. from travel analytics company ForwardKeys.

“The US market is likely to be deterred from visiting Eastern Europe and deterred, though not as much, from visiting Western Europe,” he added.

The covid-19 continues to exist, despite the war in Ukraine

We continue to live in the midst of a global pandemic with country-specific travel restrictions and quarantines. Travel agencies had been calling on governments to lift Covid-19 related travel restrictions as vaccinated societies hoped for some kind of return to “normal”. However, the World Health Organization has warned that conditions on the ground in Ukraine and the ensuing refugee crisis will facilitate the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Any time you disrupt society like this and put millions of people on the move, infectious diseases take advantage of it,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program. , during a briefing on Wednesday.

“People are crowded, they’re stressed and they’re not eating, they’re not sleeping well. They’re very susceptible to shocks, being infected themselves in the first place. And the disease is much more likely to spread.”

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) states that more than two million people have been forced to flee their homes and estimates that “up to four million people could leave the country in the coming weeks if the conflict continues.” The effects of a possible spread of the virus in neighboring countries could make governments less likely to ease Covid-19 restrictions, keeping the travel industry under pressure.

Loss of tourism income

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), Russians made more than 10.1 million tourism-related trips abroad in 2021. The ATOR told the Russian state news agency that 46.5% of the total tourist flow to the 32 open states went to Turkey, a country to which Russian tourists made 4.7 million trips last year.

And those tourism dollars seemed to be flowing well into 2022. The latest data from travel analytics company ForwardKeys showed that Russian outbound flight bookings for March, April and May had recovered 32% from pre-lockdown levels. pandemic, before the invasion of Ukraine, and that Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Maldives and Thailand were the most reserved destinations.

Everything changed with Russia’s war against its neighbor. The destinations that experienced the highest rates of immediate cancellation during the period from February 24 to 26 were Cyprus (300%), Egypt (234%), Turkey (153%), the United Kingdom (153%), Armenia (200% ) and Maldives (165%), according to company data. The absence of Russian tourists will be a severe blow to these highly dependent tourist destinations.

It is important to note that not all countries have cut ties with Russia. For now, flights from the country continue to land in places like Turkey, Thailand and Egypt, but it is Russia’s economic prospects that have tour operators in those countries on edge.

Western sanctions have sent the Russian ruble plummeting to new lows, with ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s downgrading Russia’s sovereign debt to “junk” status on Thursday morning.

As Russians’ savings decline in value, it will also become more difficult for them to use globally recognized credit cards abroad when they get to travel. Companies such as Visa and Mastercard said this week that they are also working to enforce sanctions against Russia.

And, in another possible blow to the country, the World Tourism Organization will hold an emergency Executive Council meeting next week to decide whether to suspend Russia’s membership and participation in the organization.

nobody likes uncertainty

From investors to travelers, no one likes uncertainty. The war in Ukraine has increased uncertainty over whether port closures and shipping delays will limit deliveries of everything from wheat to crude oil to cooking oil.

Travel values ​​are also seeing their prices fall. International Consolidated Airlines Group, which owns British Airways, lost 5% in February. Lufthansa shares have fallen 14% since Russian forces entered Ukraine, and the British airline EasyJet paints a similar picture.

Uncertainty about what will happen in the conflict is also making people think twice about planned or existing travel plans.

“We’ve had calls from customers who wanted to make sure their trip would go ahead and check out our flexible booking policy,” Matt Berna, Intrepid Travel’s general manager for North America, told CNN.

“Intrepid Travel is not currently operating any trips visiting Ukraine or Russia, but in the short term, we anticipate a softening of travel sales in Europe,” he added.

Of course, planned vacations are not comparable to the plight of the Ukrainian people and the immense humanitarian disaster taking place along their borders, but the impact that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could have on an already fragile travel industry it is something that could be felt in the future.