How the world is excluding Russia from art and entertainment | Culture | Entertainment

The world is showing that it can be a single unit. Countries, industries and organizations of all kinds have come together from different fronts to show Russia that condemn his latest military intervention in Ukrainewhich began on February 24.

In addition to the economic and political blockades, the law of the ice towards the Russian giant has extended to the arts, culture and entertainment.

cultural iron curtain

The New York Met Opera will replace Anna Netrebko with the Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrskaa (photo). Photo: EFE

Little more than a week after the Russian offensive began, Russian artists and companies have seen their shows canceled in Western theatersso they fear a cultural isolation.

One of the first to veto Russia was the Cannes Film Festivalwhich decided to exclude this year the official Russian delegations or any instance linked to the Russian Government for the international event that will celebrate its 75th edition from May 17 to 28.

The Metropolitan Opera House in New York as the Paris Opera and other European venues, also made the decision not to hire pro-Putin artists. The Teatro Real de Madrid reported on Friday the suspension of Bolshoi performances in the Spanish capital, scheduled for May, just as the Metropolitan did. In London, the representation of the Bolshoi was also annulled.

Furthermore, the art world is directing its criticism of two superstars considered close to the Russian regime: The conductor of the orchestra Valery Guergiev, declared persona non grata in many theaters and abandoned by his agent; and the soprano Anna Netrebkoqueen of lyrical art who had to cancel several commitments.

No movie premieres

Images from the movie ‘Turning Red’ courtesy of the Walt Disney Company. The new animated film is scheduled to premiere worldwide on March 11, but will not be released in Russia.

Photo: EFE

The Walt Disney Company announced on Monday, February 28, that he will not premiere his new films in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we will pause the release of our films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red Pixar,” the company said in a statement, though it did not say whether the move will affect the film’s release. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessscheduled for May 6.

Warner Bros. also canceled in Russia the premiere of batmanplanned for last Friday.

Universal joined Disney and Warner Bros. in canceling their Russian releases. ‘Belfast’, ‘Ambulance’, ‘The Bad Guys’ and ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ are some of the titles affected by the measure.

Netflix confirmed on Monday that it will not comply with Russia’s new audiovisual law, which requires Netflix and other audiovisual services to broadcast content from media affiliated with the Kremlin. He also added that it will paralyze all its production activity and content acquisition in Russia.

Netflix’s announcement came hours after the technology Goal confirmed that it will restrict access to media affiliated with the Russian government on its social networks (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), at the request of the European Union.

Ukrainian artists in Hollywood ask for support for their country

The couple of actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have created an economic fund to support the victims of the war.

Popular Hollywood celebrities with Ukrainian origin they are using their fame to appeal to their supporters in the war against their nation.

The most active in this regard is the actress Mila Kuniswho together with her husband, the actor Ashton Kutcher, have organized a fund in Gofundme to give immediate support to the victims of the war.

The sisters and actresses Vera and Taissa Farmiga (the first known for the saga of the Incantation and the second for the anthology series American Horror Story), as well as the star of the Resident evil franchise, Mila Jovovichare sharing links on their social media accounts to make financial donations to the victims.

Other celebrities with Ukrainian roots, such as the Bond girl Olga Kurylenkosinger Regina Spector and the former boxer Vladimir Klichko They have called for solidarity with Ukraine, disseminating updates on the situation in the country.

Other actors, filmmakers and writers who speak out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The veto of fashion

Spanish companies Inditexowner of brands such as Bershka, Pull&Bear, Zara, Stradivarius, Oysho, Massimo Dutti, Zara Homeand Tendam (Cortefiel, Women’secret, Springfield) reported this Saturday that they are proceeding to “temporarily suspend” their activity in Russia due to the conflict with Ukraine.

This affects around 500 physical stores in the case of Inditex and around 50 for Tendam, as well as the online channel.

View of a Zara store, which belongs to the Inditex group, in a file image. EFE / Fernando Alvarado

Photo: EFE

The two Spanish multinationals thus follow in the footsteps of other large companies that have cut off their business with Russia in recent days, either as a sign of protest against the invasion of Ukraine, due to supply problems or to comply with the sanctions imposed by other governments. against Moscow.

Within the textile sector, the Swedish Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) announced this week the temporary suspension of its sales in Russia due to the war with Ukraine, a decision that brands such as Nike, Adidas, Mango and Burberry.