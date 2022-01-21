how they are dealing with Omicron in Europe

How Omicron is facing in other countries: Austria approves the vaccination obligation, France adopts the super green pass and begins to eliminate restrictions. Great Britain towards the return to normalcy.

There Omicron variant rages in Europe and throughout the world by registering record infections in many countries. Over three million daily infections registered all over the world between 13 and 19 January, according to a calculation by the AFP agency. A figure more than fivefold since the discovery of the Omicron variant at the end of November. Currently, the regions that register the greatest increase are Asia (385,572 cases per day on average in the last seven days, + 68% compared to the previous week), the Middle East (89,900 cases per day, + 57%) and Latin America / Caribbean (397,098 cases per day, + 40%). What is the situation in Europe? Also in the Old Continent, including Italy, in recent weeks there are record numbers of infections due to the Omicron variant, but the strategies for dealing with this wave are different. There are those who bet everything on Covid vaccines, also through the obligation to vaccinate, those who are eliminating the restrictions in force. Ours is one of those countries that is pushing a lot for vaccines also through the instrument of super Green pass required to access many services. The vaccination campaign is proceeding swiftly in Italy and the government’s choice to introduce compulsory vaccination for over 50s has prompted thousands of people to take the first dose. In the last week, 19,000 over 50s a day have decided to get the vaccine: more than double the daily average in December.

Vaccination obligation in Austria

Also focuses on vaccinesAustria: the parliament, the first in the EU, has approved the compulsory vaccination for adults since February. Vienna will also introduce a national lottery with prizes of 500 euros to encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.

Vaccination pass in France

Among those who are loosening the grip by introducing the vaccination pass at the same time is the France: on Monday 24 January the equivalent of our super Green pass will come into effect, a certificate that will take the place of the “health pass”, which could also be activated without vaccination but with a negative swab. The pass will be used to access activities for leisure time, restaurants and pubs, fairs, seminars and interregional public transport. As for the calendar on the lifting of restrictions, on February 2 in France the obligation to wear masks on the outside, the obligation to smart working and audience limits in stadiums and theaters will fall Prime Minister Castex has also announced the reopening of discos and the return of stand-up concerts from February 16.

UK to stop isolation for positives: “So we’ll treat the virus like a flu”

Stop restrictions in Great Britain

Still further towards a return to normality there Great Britain, where the first phase of the lifting of the restrictions took place, from smart working to the obligation of masks. On January 27, the obligation to wear masks in public places and the mini green pass provided for access only to discos or mass events will be eliminated. The Omicron variant is “in retreat” and it is “the right time” to lift the restrictions, said Health Minister Sajid Javid, according to whom the country “is entering a new chapter” in the fight against the pandemic.

Mini quarantine in Sweden

Also there Sweden, which like other countries is registering record numbers of infections, will loosen the quarantine rules for Covid to prevent the wave fueled by Omicron from leading to social paralysis. The positives and close contacts will have to isolate themselves for 5 days and no more 7, those who work in health care and in the police will not have to go into quarantine even if in contact with positives.