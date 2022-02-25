How they can hack your mobile remotely

For example, we are talking about a Wi-Fi in an airport or shopping center. There may be intruders who are prepared to collect all kinds of data that we send. This includes the sites we visit, the messages we send that are not encrypted, passwords, payment methods…

The first option that a hacker has to access personal mobile information and browsing data remotely is through public Wi-Fi networks . They do not need to have physical access to the device, but simply that we do not connect to that network that they have created to scam or that they have previously attacked.

The fact that we use the mobile for practically everything makes hackers set their sights here. We can make payments, send emails, receive two-step authentication SMS to log in, etc. It is, therefore, a very valuable device that we must protect at all times.

phishing

They can also attack us through Phishing. This can come through links on third party sites or a simple SMS. We click, put our data or download a file and they can gain access to all the content. This they do remote formsimply by placing malicious links on their servers.

Phishing attacks are frequently related to password theft. However, they can also be used to gain access to devices or have control over files that may be on a system.

Steal SIM access

This is more complicated and the truth is that in recent years security has increased a lot, at least in the case of Spain. However, what is known as SIM-swapping it is a major problem. An attacker can impersonate our identity and create a duplicate SIM card.

This way you could use that phone number as if it were us. You could receive SMS to log in platforms like Gmail, Facebook, etc. It would have access to bank accounts and any other services on the network.

mail malware

We must also mention viruses and malicious software in general that reaches us by email. They may send us files that appear to be legitimate, such as a Word document or a PDF. However, by opening them we are actually downloading malware on the system and we are going to put security at risk.

It is a method that they will also use remotely to hack our phone. If, for example, they sneak in a Trojan, they will gain control without having to be physically next to the phone. They will be able to read personal data, send messages on our behalf or install programs.

fake apps

Precisely the fake programs are another very present problem. They can use the bait of any application so that we install it and thus have access to our personal data. They could even be the gateway for different varieties of viruses or Trojans to sneak in.

It is essential that we only install programs from trusted sources. In this way we will protect our mobile against possible remote attacks that may have control and affect privacy. It is important to protect the work mobile, beyond just that for personal use.

In short, it is very important to protect the mobile. We recommend always installing a good antivirus, in addition to having the devices updated. Only in this way will we be protected to detect malware and be able to correct possible vulnerabilities that can be exploited by third parties.