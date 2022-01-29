how they catch him trying to escape from the Quirinale – Libero Quotidiano





Almost official, it will be Sergio Mattarella bis to the Quirinale. Despite the eighteen times eighteen in which he said outright that no, he just didn’t want to do it again. But nothing: parties and leaders in disarray, without agreement, between vetoes, burnt names and spite. And so, except for sensational twists, it will be an encore for Mattarella. The second encore in republican history after that of Giorgio Napolitano.

And the circumstance, it goes without saying, arouses easy ironies, as well as a motion of indignation towards the political class. And the irony, on the web, runs with memes. Two, in particular, got more than a laugh.

Here the first, in which we see a Mattarella fleeing from the Quirinale, hanging from knotted sheets, just like a prisoner in the middle of an escape.





The second hugely popular meme was also used by Dagospia for an article on the long-standing story of the bis quirinalizio. “Il giallo Quirinale” stands out at the bottom of the meme. This is a book. The protagonist, it goes without saying, is Mattarella. The title? “Kidnapping“. Clearer than that…



