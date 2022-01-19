how they change with the news of the IRPEF reform

The innovations introduced with the IRPEF reform 2022 also touch the deductions for holders of self-employment income.

The Budget Law, in fact, has not only revised rates and brackets but the system as a whole, also integrating the old old bonus Renzi to avoid penalizing the lowest incomes. In other words, a redefinition of personal income tax came into effect from 1 January.

There Law n. 234 of 2021 has amended the Consolidated Law on Income Taxes.

The changes came to life in maxi amendment presented by the Government to Budget Law 2022 and they also touched thearticle 13 of the TUIR which regulates the deductions for self-employed workers.

Self-employment deductions 2022: the news of the IRPEF reform

There new IRPEF effective from 1 January 2022 is based on a system of rates and brackets as shown below.

Income tax brackets 2022 IRPEF rate 2022 up to 15,000 euros 23 percent from 15.001 up to 28.000 euros 25 percent from 28.001 up to 50.000 euros 35 percent over 50,000 43 percent

Compared toprevious implant, in the table, we no longer rely on 5 rates, but out of 4, and consequently the brackets.

Income tax brackets 2021 IRPEF rate 2021 Tax due up to 15,000 euros 23 percent 23 percent of income from 15.001 up to 28.000 euros 27 percent 3,450.00 + 27 percent on income that exceeds 15,000.00 euros from 28.001 up to 55.000 euros 38 percent 6,960.00 + 38 percent on income exceeding € 28,000.00 from 55.001 up to 75.000 euros 41 percent 17,220.00 + 41 percent on income exceeding 55,000.00 euros over 75,000 euros 43 percent 25,420.00 + 43 percent on income that exceeds 75,000.00 euros

Together with new income brackets the mechanism of personal income tax deductions for self-employed, employees and retirees.

Autonomous personal income tax deductions 2022, as they change with the reform: method of calculation

To define the amounts and rules provided for those who receive self-employment income is the paragraph 5 of article 13 of the TUIR.

The text in force from 1 January 2022 sets new parameters for the personal income tax deductions they can benefit from professionals, owners of sole proprietorships, holders of VAT numbers and in general subjects who are self-employed, both of an ongoing nature and connected to occasional services.

Beneficiaries benefit from IRPEF concessions through income tax return and their value is calculated on the basis of income received.

The novelty of the reform they really concern the calculation method: for example, the deduction for the first income threshold which grows up to € 5,500 and a new additional threshold for income from 5,500 to 28,000 euros.

Total annual income Autonomous annual deduction 2022 and calculation methods Up to 5,500 euros 1,265 euros From € 5,500.01 and up to € 28,000.00 500 + 765 x [(28.000-reddito)/(22.500)] From € 28,000.01 and up to € 50,000.00 500 x [(50.000-reddito)/(22.000)] From 55,000.01 euro 0.00

According to the rules in force until 31 December 2021, the system of deductions for self-employment was based on two thresholds:

the deduction was equal to 1,104 euros , if the total income did not exceed 4,800 euros;

, if the total income did not exceed 4,800 euros; it was instead equal to 1,104 euros, if the total income was higher than 4,800 euros but not 55,000 euros. The deduction was due for the part corresponding to the ratio between the amount of 55,000 euros, less the total income, and the amount of 50,200 euros.

In addition to revising the calculation criteria, finally, the IRPEF reform also provided for corrections for deductions, with the aim of guaranteeing equity between the benefits: self-employed workers are expected to increase equal to 50 euros in case of income over 11,000 euros and within 17,000 euros.