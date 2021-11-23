how they found it, who was the millionaire – Libero Quotidiano





It created a stir the death of Irina Izmestieva, wife of a former Russian senator in prison since 2010, an enemy of Vladimir Putin. Found it died in London, where he lived: a sudden and suspicious death. In fact, recently the woman had taken action with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg to plead the cause of her husband Igor, who is still in one of the toughest prisons in Russia, the White Swan, where the serials are held. most feared killers in the country. And now with his death “the appeal in Strasbourg for Igor will be easily put aside “, let a London lawyer know that he prefers to remain anonymous.





Igor Izmestiev, a former soldier from Bashkiria, got rich in the 1990s from oil and was a senator for five years. “A career built by supporting Putin but when the bond with the president deteriorated Izmestiev decided to leave Russia with his family, moving to Germany and then to London and apparently taking a large part of his assets with him”, reveals the messenger. Arrested by the secret services of the Federal Security Service on suspicion of murder of the wife of a business partner, convicted for several murders, tax evasion, attempted bribery and attempted murder.





His wife who remained in London had founded IZM Productions and had produced several shorts shown at the prestigious festivals of Cannes, Venice and Rome. Her body was discovered five days ago by police who, alerted by a friend, entered through a basement window and found her lifeless on the sofa in the £ 15 million home where she lived with her 21-year-old daughters. . For the Russian press the woman died of coronavirus. “I hope the truth comes out, a friend told Daily Mail I remember when Irina told me about her life and you can’t help but feel agitated “, he recalled. And in London, suspicion of deaths of Russian citizens is certainly not new, just remember Alexander Litvinenko, also a Putin opponent.