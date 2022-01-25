how they get inside you and steal everything – Libero Quotidiano





Our cars are targeted by hackers. He explains it Marco Camisani Calzolari, hi-tech expert from Strip the news which invites viewers and followers to pay attention to those who can also control the four wheels from the outside. More and more connected, with advanced features such as app with which to control from the outside the temperature, air conditioning, heating, unlocking the doors, the stereo. Up to the most advanced electric machines, in which every aspect is connected. “A hacker was able to control remotely, at the same time, even 20 cars in 10 different countries, managing to check the headlights and the stereo, being able to see if the driver was driving or not.





A hacker can read the home address from the browser, turn on or off remote car, change tire pressure reading, disable brakes, force car to accelerate. Or less dangerous but equally annoying things: change a song we were listening to, turn on the windshield wipers, turn on the air conditioning in the winter or the heating in the summer.





“How to defend ourselves? Unfortunately, it is the car manufacturers who have to do this. In the meantime, disable wi-fi when not needed, if provided by the model. Or don’t program home address in the navigator, do not browse to unknown addresses on the browser provided by the car and go to reliable workshops, because sometimes they are the ones who pass the data of the vehicle to the hackers. Among other things, the former are also spreading ransomware, the viruses that block the car and do not start it unless a ransom is paid first.



