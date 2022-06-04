Entertainment

How they plan to sanction Amber Heard if she does not pay Johnny Depp the 10.3 million dollars

After more than six weeks of legal confrontation, the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. The jury deliberated last Wednesday for more than 12 hours and decided that the one who won the contest was the actor, but nevertheless both must pay a mutual sum of money, with the actress being the most affected.

The result announced by the judge was that the star of Aquaman She had to pay her ex-husband 15 million dollars, 10 for compensation and five for punitive damages. But then Penney Azcarate reduced this last number to $350,000. For his part, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow will have to pay two million in reparations.

