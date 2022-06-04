How they plan to sanction Amber Heard if she does not pay Johnny Depp the 10.3 million dollars

After more than six weeks of legal confrontation, the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. The jury deliberated last Wednesday for more than 12 hours and decided that the one who won the contest was the actor, but nevertheless both must pay a mutual sum of money, with the actress being the most affected.

The result announced by the judge was that the star of Aquaman She had to pay her ex-husband 15 million dollars, 10 for compensation and five for punitive damages. But then Penney Azcarate reduced this last number to $350,000. For his part, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow will have to pay two million in reparations.

Amber Heard at the trial.

But after these numbers were released, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, a lawyer for Amber Heardspoke with the television program Today, on NBC, and revealed that his client is not capable of paying the little more than 10 million that she must pay to Johnny Depp.

For that reason, the lawyer assured that the actress is thinking of appealing the ruling of the Virginia state court. “For a person who does not have the ability to pay the judgment or the ability to post bail, then there is a real problem if the winning party intends to execute the judgment,” revealed another lawyer consulted by CBS MoneyWatch.

The only hope for Amber Heard when appealing the ruling would be that they reduce the amount to be paid to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. However, given this, the actor could ask to execute the sentence and that would complicate the situation.

“If you want to suspend the execution of the sentence of 10.35 million, it is likely that you will have to pay bail,” another lawyer added to the same news network, while it is known that in legal terms, if heard If you cannot afford the value imposed by the court, the court can proceed to garnish your salary, and future salaries, as well as some assets in your name.

Johnny Depp on trial.

The last option of Amber would be to declare bankruptcy, however that will not allow her to cancel the debt she generated by an “intentional or malicious damage” with insolvency. Which would not be the most viable choice of hers.